Liverpool News Roundup: Reds facing competition from Tottenham for Bundesliga midfielder, Milner offered a contract extension, and more - May 2, 2022

May is going to be a crucial month for Liverpool as the Reds could end up with a historic quadruple in the coming weeks.

After keeping the pressure on Manchester City in the Premier League this Saturday with a 1-0 win over Newcastle United, Liverpool will next face Villarreal in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Today's roundup features some transfer talk on Konrad Laimer and some tidbits from Jurgen Klopp. Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest stories featuring Liverpool as of May 2, 2022.

Milner offered the chance to remain at Liverpool

James Milner has been offered the chance to extend his Anfield stay by up to 12 months, as per the Telegraph.

The midfielder's current contract with the club is set to expire this summer, but Jurgen Klopp wants the former England international to be part of the group.

Milner is believed to be a key figure in the dressing room and has certainly not let the manager down whenever he has been handed the chance to play.

After putting in an impressive display against Newcastle United this past Saturday, Milner said he wants to contribute in any which way he can:

"We've been lucky enough to win one trophy this year but if we don't win anything else it's an average season for the club. I just want to contribute in any way I can. It's an unbelievable club and it starts from the manager."

Klopp says Firmino is running again but will not feature against Villarreal

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Roberto Firmino is back running again, but is not at 100% to feature against Villarreal in the second leg of their Champions League clash this Tuesday.

The German said:

"Bobby is now running, so it's good. A little strain here in the middle foot bone, so it's very painful each step. But he was running today again, will travel with us but will not be involved in the squad yet. But we hope sooner rather than later."

Firmino has already missed four games because of the Reds' bloated fixture list owing to their participation in three different competitions.

Tottenham in the race to sign Laimer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to compete with Liverpool and a couple of other clubs for RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer this summer.

Bavarian Tweets @BavarianTweets According to Kicker, Bayern and Dortmund as well as Premier League clubs Liverpool and Tottenham are interested in Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer. His contract runs until 2023. It is still open if he will extend his contract or not. According to Kicker, Bayern and Dortmund as well as Premier League clubs Liverpool and Tottenham are interested in Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer. His contract runs until 2023. It is still open if he will extend his contract or not. https://t.co/US23Amnab2

As per Kicker, the duo of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the Austrian, whose current contract expires in the summer of 2023.

Laimer has put in some consistent displays for Leipzig this season and could end up winning a couple of cups if they win the DFB Pokal and the UEFA Europa League this season.

Liverpool could strengthen their midfield this summer, and Laimer has the right profile as he is still young and has been playing in the German topflight for several years now. He has made 38 appearances for Leipzig so far this season.

