Liverpool News Roundup: Reds forward linked with a move to AC Milan, Uruguayan attacker to be sold at the right price, and more - March 5, 2022

Liverpool beat West Ham United 1-0 in the Premier League earlier today to close the gap on Manchester City to just three points at the top of the league.

The Reds will now look to finish the job against Inter Milan in the return leg of the Round of 16 Champions League tie on Tuesday. Jurgen Klopp's men are still in the running to win an unprecedented quadruple if they can keep up their impressive form in the coming months.

Today's roundup features transfer talks on Divock Origi, Darwin Nunes and some titbits from Klopp. Without further ado, here's a look at some of the key stories surrounding the Merseyside giants as of March 5, 2022.

Divock Origi linked with a move to AC Milan

Liverpool forward Divock Origi has been linked with a move to AC Milan as per reports in Italy.

Origi will be a free agent in July this year as he is not willing to extend his stay at Anfield. The Reds reportedly offered him a year’s extension, but he is pushing for a move away from the club.

The Belgian has featured sparingly for the Merseyside outfit so far this season. He has made 14 appearances across all competitions, with nine of them coming off the bench.

Origi has featured 171 times for Liverpool since signing from Lille in 2015, and has scored 40 times in the process.

Liverpool to target Nunez to replace the “old guard”

The trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino aren’t getting younger, so Liverpool have already started looking at replacing them in the long run.

The duo of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz seem tailor-made for their dynamic style, and now Liverpool are also reportedly looking to add Benfica forward Darwin Nunez.

As per A Bola (H/T Sport Witness), Nunez has a price even though the Portuguese club rejected a hefty bid of €45million plus €15million in bonuses from West Ham.

That price could be in excess of €70million. It remains to be seen if Liverpool will break the bank for the 22-year-old.

Nunez has been in good form for Benfica so far this season, having managed 20 goals in 20 league appearances.

John Terry praises Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz has scored just once for Liverpool since signing for them in January, but he has put in some bustling displays on the pitch.

Diaz’s display against the Hammers earned him plaudits from former Liverpool skipper John Terry, who posted on Twitter:

The Colombian had plenty of good moments against West Ham, but failed to find the back of the net.

