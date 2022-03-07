Liverpool News Roundup: Reds forward to be offered a four-year deal by Napoli, former player claims West Ham star might struggle to get into Klopp's team, and more - March 6, 2022

Liverpool beat West Ham United 1-0 in the Premier League this past Saturday to stay within touching distance of Manchester City at the top of the league.

The Reds will now look to finish the job against Inter Milan in the return leg of the Round of 16 Champions League tie on Tuesday. Jurgen Klopp's men are still in the running to win an unprecedented quadruple if they can keep up their impressive form in the coming months.

Today's roundup features transfer talks on Divock Origi, Jarrow Bowen and some titbits from Andy Robertson. Without further ado, here's a look at some of the key stories surrounding the Merseyside giants as of March 6, 2022.

Robertson wants Liverpool’s run of form to go on

Liverpool were far from their best against West Ham United this past Saturday, but got the job done to pick up a narrow win. The Reds were perhaps lucky on several occasions as West Ham were let down by their finishing in the second half of the game.

The win against the Hammers was Liverpool’s 12th victory on the bounce across all competitions. Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson explained after the game that the Reds should continue winning games to ensure that they can close the gap on Manchester City.

Robertson told Liverpoolfc.com:

“It’s going to be a big couple of months, hopefully it’s exciting for our fans. But it’s up to us to make it exciting, and the only way we do that is by winning games and keep progressing in the cup competitions and by trying to keep winning in the league."

"We’ve still got a gap to close, we’re still in the chasing pack and we’ve got to keep chasing. The only way we do that is by winning football matches.”

Carragher believes Bowen would struggle to get into the Liverpool team

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Jarrow Bowen’s ability to get into good positions and provide goals and assists are some of the reasons why the Reds are interested in him.

The former defender did however add that Mohamed Salah’s presence means Bowed would struggle to get into Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Carragher said:

"There’s talk of Liverpool’s interest in him and you can see why with the goals and assists he gets, but also the positions he takes up. He plays very narrow, as Liverpool’s wide players do."

"I just think it’s always difficult for Liverpool to ever buy anyone in that position when you’ve got Mo Salah. Not just his quality, but he very rarely misses games.”

Bowen has so far played 28 times for West Ham in the Premier League and has managed eight goals and eight assists in the process.

Journalist reveals Origi could join Napoli

Italian journalist Paolo Esposito has revealed Divock Origi could move to Napoli in Serie A after his contract with Liverpool expires this summer.

The Belgian will not sign an extension with the Reds, and will leave them in July on a free transfer.

Esposito revealed that Napoli could pay Origi around €3million a year to sign him ahead of AS Roma:

“Gli Azzurri could take the flexible striker Origi, 26, expiring in 3 months with Liverpool. It would be a good deal to take him on a free transfer. I think an agreement could be reached for a four-year [deal] at €3m a year,” Esposito said.

