Liverpool News Roundup: Reds identify their replacement for Divock Origi, Jurgen Klopp says custodian will not feature against Norwich City, and more - March 2, 2022

Liverpool beat Chelsea in a penalty shootout last Sunday to win the Carabao Cup and lift their first piece of silverware since 2020. The Reds will look to continue their good form in cup competitions when they face Norwich City in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp's men are doing well in the Premier League and are six points behind table-toppers Manchester City with a game in hand.

Today's roundup features transfer talk on Adam Hlozek and some titbits from Klopp. Without further ado, here's a look at some of the key stories surrounding the Merseyside giants as of March 2, 2022.

Liverpool looking to replace Origi with Hlozek

With Divock Origi set to leave in the summer as a free agent, the Reds have set their sights on Sparta Prague’s Adam Hlozek.

Despite his tender age, Hlozek has shown incredible maturity for his side this season. He has managed six goals and 11 assists in 21 appearances in the Czech Republic's tier Fortuna Liga this season.

The Reds see Hlozek as a long-term replacement for Divock Origi as the former is still only 19.

As per reports, the Reds are set to face competition from Bundesliga sides Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for his signature.

Kelleher will not face Norwich City

Jurgen Klopp has explained that Caoimhin Kelleher will not keep his place in goal when the Reds face Norwich City in the FA Cup.

Liverpool FC @LFC Jürgen Klopp has revealed that Caoimhin Kelleher will make way for tomorrow night's #EmiratesFACup fifth-round tie against Norwich. Jürgen Klopp has revealed that Caoimhin Kelleher will make way for tomorrow night's #EmiratesFACup fifth-round tie against Norwich.

Klopp said in his press conference:

"We will play a side we have faced already and had some problems. We have to make changes because we played 120 minutes, so we will see who will do that better. He's [Kelleher] not used to 120 minutes and being the hero. There's no need to stress the situation now. No, he will not start tomorrow."

Alisson Becker is expected to return to the lineup against Norwich City. The Merseysiders will seek a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup at the expense of the Canaries.

Journalist says Liverpool value Konate highly

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool rate Ibrahima Konate highly. He stated that the club will not let him leave for even double the fee they paid to sign him.

Romano wrote in his column for Anfield Watch:

“Inside the Liverpool board, there is the belief that they have found a gem in the Frenchman. Konate was on Thomas Tuchel’s list at Chelsea a year ago, but Liverpool were smart and quick to find an agreement on personal terms with Konate and his agents, paying the £35 million release clause."

He added:

“‘If someone wanted to buy Konate today, even double that fee would not be enough’, is the comment that emerges in the circles close to the Liverpool board.”

Konate has done well whenever he has been called upon by Klopp this season.

The Frenchman has made 16 appearances across all competitions so far this season. He is a backup for the duo of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

Edited by Aditya Singh