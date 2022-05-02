Liverpool News Roundup: Reds interested in signing Getafe striker, journalist says the club are "keen" on in-demand French midfielder, and more - May 1, 2022

Liverpool remain on the coattails of Premier League title rivals Manchester City but are slowly running out of games as the Sky Blues show no sign of dropping points.

The Reds will next turn their focus to the UEFA Champions League. They travel to Spain to face Villarreal in the second leg of their semi-final tie on Wednesday after winning the first leg 2-0 last week.

Today's roundup features some transfer talk on Enes Unal and some tidbits from Jurgen Klopp. Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest stories featuring Liverpool as of May 1, 2022.

Liverpool interested in Enes Unal

Getafe star Enes Unal has been key in helping his side stay above the relegation zone in La Liga

With Divock Origi set to leave Anfield as a free agent in the summer, Fichajes claim that Liverpool are interested in signing Enes Unal from Getafe.

Unal is only behind Karim Benzema in the race for the La Liga Golden Boot this season and has been a key player for Getafe.

His 15 goals in 32 appearances this season have helped Getafe stay above the relegation zone, and his form is likely to attract interest from elsewhere as well.

Liverpool want to replace Origi, and Klopp is keen to sign the 24-year-old to preserve the incredible quality and depth of his team’s attack.

Jurgen Klopp explains why he didn’t rest Andy Robertson

Jurgen Klopp has explained that he did not want to make three changes to the back four for his team's clash against Newcastle United.

The German rested Trent Alexander-Arnold and handed Joe Gomez a rare chance. However, he didn’t do the same with Andy Robertson.

Issam @betterthanfigo Interesting from Klopp on squad rotation from post-match presser.



“Tsimikas would’ve deserved to play & Robbo [rested] but when you change one full-back & a centre-half & there are three changes in the last line, what I think then is 'No, don’t do that, let’s do it like this.'” Interesting from Klopp on squad rotation from post-match presser.“Tsimikas would’ve deserved to play & Robbo [rested] but when you change one full-back & a centre-half & there are three changes in the last line, what I think then is 'No, don’t do that, let’s do it like this.'”

Kostas Tsimikas has been pretty impressive this season, but the Greece international remained an unused substitute on the bench against the Magpies.

After the game, Klopp explained:

“Look, it’s my job to make decisions, I don’t have to do a lot of other things. For example, Kostas Tsimikas would’ve deserved to play and Robbo would have had a break as well, but when you change one full-back and a centre-half and there are three changes in the last line, what I think then is, ‘No, don’t do that, let’s do it like this.’ The decisions are not that difficult because the boys are all in a good shape, really all in a good shape.”

Journalist says Reds are interested in Tchouameni

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool, among other Premier League clubs, are interested in signing AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓:



“I’m told there is strong interest from the Premier League. Keep an eye on Liverpool. There is a huge chance for him to sign in the Premier League this summer. They are really keen.” 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓: @FabrizioRomano on Aurelien Tchouameni:“I’m told there is strong interest from the Premier League. Keep an eye on Liverpool. There is a huge chance for him to sign in the Premier League this summer. They are really keen.” 🇫🇷❗️𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓: @FabrizioRomano on Aurelien Tchouameni:“I’m told there is strong interest from the Premier League. Keep an eye on Liverpool. There is a huge chance for him to sign in the Premier League this summer. They are really keen.” https://t.co/FLs9Bov7zi

He revealed:

“I’m told there is strong interest from the Premier League. Keep an eye on Liverpool. There is a huge chance for him to sign in the Premier League this summer. They are really keen.”

Tchouameni will not come cheap, though, as Foot Mercato (via ESPN) claim it will take at least €50 million to sign him.

The 22-year-old has made 47 appearances for AS Monaco across all competitions this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

