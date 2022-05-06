Liverpool News Roundup: Reds interested in signing Valencia midfielder, club legend backs stalwart to extend his Anfield stay, and more - May 6, 2022

Liverpool will hope to keep the pressure on leaders Manchester City in the Premier League when they take on Tottenham Hotspur this Saturday (May 7).

The Reds managed to come through in a tricky second leg Champions League semi-final tie this Tuesday (May 4) against Villarreal as they won 5-2 on aggregate.

Today's roundup features some transfer news on Carlos Soler and some tidbits from Ian Rush. Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest stories featuring Jurgen Klopp's side as of May 5, 2022.

Jurgen Klopp says Firmino might be available for Tottenham clash

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Roberto Firmino is back in training for Liverpool. A decision will be made regarding his participation in the game against Tottenham at Anfield.

Liverpool FC @LFC Jürgen Klopp has confirmed Bobby Firmino has made a return to team training Jürgen Klopp has confirmed Bobby Firmino has made a return to team training 🙌

When asked about Firmino potentially making the squad against Tottenham, Klopp said in his pre-match press conference:

"I don’t know, but he is back in training, so now we have to make a decision about that. The foot thing didn’t let him do a lot. We had to let it settle and now we have to make sure that he has a few proper sessions."

He added:

“Obviously we have enough games still, so it's very important that we have to make sure that we get him in the best possible shape. I didn't make a decision but it might be possible, that it makes for him more sense just to train through the weekend and be then a big step closer for Tuesday, for example.”

Firmino has missed the last five games due to a foot injury, but could yet play an important role if he is back fully fit in the coming week or so.

Liverpool legend backs James Milner for extended stay

Ian Rush has backed James Milner to extend his stay at Anfield by claiming he is the perfect role model for youngsters and still has plenty left in the tank.

Milner’s contract is set to expire in the summer, and as per reports (h/t Telegraph), he has already been offered an extension by the club.

Rush spoke about the Englishman on Gambling.com, saying (via Liverpool Echo):

“I can see why Klopp would be keen to keep him around – he keeps himself in fantastic shape and he can still be one of the top performers on the pitch as he was against Newcastle last weekend."

He added:

“He might not be able to put in a performance like that every week or he’d burn himself out, but it’s reassuring to know that he still has that in the tank when Liverpool need it. He never lets the team down and with lots of youngsters coming through at the club, he’s the perfect role model for them to learn from.”

Milner has made 36 appearances for Liverpool so far this season, but most of them have come off the bench.

Carlos Soler on Liverpool’s radar

Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler is reportedly on Liverpool’s radar. The Spanish midfielder is also attracting interest from Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Juventus as per Sport (h/t Sport Witness).

Barcelona are particularly keen on the midfielder as sporting director Mateu Alemany is looking to bring the player to the club.

Liverpool are expected to strengthen their midfield this summer as it is one area that they have not reinforced over the last year or so.

Soler has been a regular for Valencia so far this season, making 28 appearances and scoring 11 times in the process.

