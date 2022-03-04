Liverpool News Roundup: Reds join the race to sign French international, Klopp provides an update on key trio ahead of West Ham United clash, and more - March 4, 2022

Liverpool beat Norwich City 2-1 in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday to keep their hopes of winning an unprecedented quadruple alive. The Reds will look to continue their good form in the league when they face West Ham United in the Premier League this Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's men are doing well in the league and are six points behind table-toppers Manchester City with a game in hand. They will have the chance to cut that lead down to three points temporarily before Manchester City play on Sunday against Manchester United.

Today's roundup features transfer talks on Jules Kounde and some titbits from Klopp. Without further ado, here's a look at some of the key stories surrounding the Merseyside giants as of March 4, 2022.

Klopp says he will leave the squad in a better place when he leaves

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that even if he leaves Liverpool after his contract runs out in 2024, he will ensure the squad is in a better place.

Klopp said in a press conference:

“The plan is still the same. Nothing has changed and if I decide to leave in 2024, it’ll be nothing to do with the quality of the squad. All we do is for the long term.”

The German lifted his fifth major trophy with the Reds last Sunday when Liverpool beat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

Klopp is undoubtedly one of the most successful managers Liverpool have had over the last three decades. The fans would undoubtedly love for him to stay beyond 2024.

Liverpool interested in signing Jules Kounde

Liverpool have reportedly (h/t Fichajes) joined the race to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla. The Reds will compete against Barcelona, Chelsea and Real Madrid for the Frenchman’s signature.

Although the Reds have several defensive options to choose from, it remains to be seen if Joe Gomez and Nat Phillips will remain at the club for long.

While Phillips is out on loan until the end of the season at Bournemouth, Gomez has struggled for playing time this season. Gomez has made just 14 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

Liverpool see Kounde as a long-term addition, but will not find it easy signing him. At just 23, he is one of the most talented defenders in Europe and is a key player for Sevilla.

Kounde has also made his French debut already, and is a regular in the national set-up.

Klopp provides an update on the squad ahead of West Ham clash

Liverpool boss Klopp has revealed that Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino are certain absentees against West Ham United on Saturday.

Curtis Jones and Naby Keita remain doubtful and will be assessed closer to the game.

Klopp said in his press conference:

“I'm pretty sure that nobody will tell me differently because yesterday he didn't train, Thiago will not be available for tomorrow. Curtis is not bad but if it is good enough to go again tomorrow, I don't know. Joel Matip is ill – no COVID, nowadays you can be ill in different ways as well – so he will not be available."

He added:

“So all of a sudden, we played a tough game midweek, all these kind of things, so we still wait a little bit for who is how in which moment. So from eight midfielders – Naby we don’t know – to four midfielders in a week, that can happen easily. Naby was not in the squad on Wednesday. Bobby is looking good but not good enough for the weekend. I think the plan is that he trains on Sunday, first time. That sounds then doable for Tuesday.”

Edited by Aditya Singh