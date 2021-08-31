Liverpool News Roundup: Reds to make a move for Inter Milan ace, former star urges club to keep Curtis Jones, and more - 30 August 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings this summer as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad. The club also plans to jettison a few players to make room for new arrivals.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as on August 30, 2021.

Liverpool hoping to extend Michael Edwards’ contract

Liverpool have not given up on extending sporting director Michael Edwards’ contract after it was revealed he might step down at the end of the season.

FSG are slated to hold talks with Edwards to extend his stay after a near-decade-long fruitful relationship with Liverpool. Edwards is yet to receive offers from other clubs.

🚨 Michael Edwards expected to step down as Liverpool sporting director after this season. Nothing finalised but contract up in summer & #LFC aware of intention. No other clubs involved. Assistant Julian Ward already increasingly influential @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/GhuqzaVYEe — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 30, 2021

Should Edwards indeed leave, he could be replaced by Julian Ward, who was promoted to the role of assistant sporting director in December 2020.

Edwards’ departure will be a blow to Liverpool, as the he has played a key role behind the scenes in Liverpool’s recent success.

Curtis Jones has a future at Liverpool, claims former player

Former Premier League forward Noel Whelan has claimed Curtis Jones is a brilliant player and Liverpool should not be looking to sell him for £15 million.

Jones has been linked with a £15 million move to Aston Villa as manager Dean Smith is keen to acquire the central midfielder’s services.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will sell Jones for so little close to deadline day as they do not have a suitable replacement in sight.

Whelan has claimed that £15 million is too low for a player of Jones’ ability:

“When everyone is fully fit it is difficult for him to get game time but that does not mean he is not a fantastic player. I think he’s a brilliant player. If I was Liverpool I’d be very reluctant to let him go or to even talk about it. The fans would be up in arms.” Whelan told Football Insider.

“I really believe he has a huge future at Liverpool. He has got such a great character and when he is out on the pitch you can see that he believes in his ability. He is not afraid to try things and is so calm on the ball. To replace Jones you would have to spend £30-40million – that’s his value – so why would you even contemplate it?”

Liverpool linked with a move for Brozovic

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move to sign Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic on a free transfer in 2022.

🇮🇹🥉• #Liverpool will try to sign Marcelo Brozović (28) on a free transfer in 2022. If he decides not to renew with #Inter the Merseyside club will be ready to offer him a €7M net annual salary as they are ready to get serious on their chase.



Source: https://t.co/ksb7evc6us 🌐 pic.twitter.com/VuT1v7U3bf — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 30, 2021

Brozovic’s current contract with Inter Milan runs out in 2022, and Liverpool are willing to pay him £6 million-a-year.

The Croatian will turn 30 in November next year, so it remains to be seen if the Reds will offer him a long-term contract.

