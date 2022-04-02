Liverpool News Roundup: Reds midfielder attracting interest from Newcastle United, club handed an injury boost, and more - April 1, 2022

The Premier League returns this Saturday as Liverpool host Watford in an early kickoff. The Reds are right on Manchester City’s coattails and will hope to overtake them in the league table.

Pep Guardiola's side are at the top of the standings, with 70 points from 29 games. Jurgen Klopp's men are only a point behind, having played the same number of games.

Today’s roundup features transfer stories on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Gavi, as well as some morsels from Klopp. Without further ado, let’s have a look at the latest stories featuring Liverpool as of April 1, 2022.

Liverpool handed Trent Alexander-Arnold boost

Liverpool have been handed a timely boost as Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in training and could make the squad against Watford.

The defender picked up a hamstring issue after the Reds' 2-0 victory over Arsenal on March 16. The injury ruled him out of the FA Cup quarter-final clash against Nottingham Forest and international duty with England.

Jurgen Klopp revealed that it is possible the full-back could feature against Watford on Saturday. He said:

“It will be tight for tomorrow but it’s possible after all I hear. It’s different if you are part of team training, it depends what you could do before and he was really with our rehab and fitness department, it was really intense what he did before he trained with us. So physically, he should be fine, now I have to make the decision about rhythm and these kinds of things.”

Alexander-Arnold has provided 17 assists for Liverpool across all competitions this season, which is the most of any player on the team. He also has two goals to his name.

Newcastle United might return for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has struggled to find regular playing time this season and may be on his way to Newcastle United.

According to The Times, the Magpies tried to sign the 28-year-old in the January transfer window, but a deal did not materialize.

Eddie Howe’s side are expected to add more depth and quality to their team this summer. As per Chronicle Live, the Reds could sell Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer as he enters the final year of his contract. The midfielder only has 15 months left on his current deal with the club.

Considering his meager playing time, it’s unlikely that Oxlade-Chamberlain will sign an extension to remain a fringe player at Anfield. It is perhaps best for the club to sell him for a fee rather than lose him for free in 2023.

Barcelona have a contract almost ready for Gavi

Liverpool have opened discussions to sign Gavi from Barcelona (h/t Gerard Romero via Teamtalk), but the Blaugrana are working on finalizing a contract for the midfielder.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes that it’s only a matter of time before the Catalans offer him a new deal. According to Romano, the Spanish giants are optimistic that the teenager will extend his stay.

Romano tweeted:

“Barcelona have Gavi’s new contract almost ready since December. It’s matter of time to complete the proposal and then enter into final details. Club still more than optimistic to get his contract extension signed this year.”

