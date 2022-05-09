Liverpool News Roundup: Reds 'really like' French midfielder, former player believes West Ham star would be the perfect Henderson replacement, and more - May 8, 2022

Liverpool took a step back in the race for the Premier League title as they dropped two points against Tottenham Hotspur this past Saturday.

Manchester City comfortably won their game against Newcastle United this past Sunday, which puts them three points ahead with goal difference in their favor.

Today's roundup features some transfer news on Calvin Ramsay and some tidbits from Danny Murphy. Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest stories featuring Jurgen Klopp's side as of May 8, 2022.

Murphy says Rice would be the perfect replacement for Henderson

Former Reds midfielder Danny Murphy has backed Liverpool to sign Declan Rice to replace Jordan Henderson.

The Liverpool skipper is 31 now, and even though he continues to be a key player, it’s inevitable that the club will have to replace him.

Murphy told Anfield Watch:

"Declan Rice for me 100%. I think if you’re looking for a Jordan Henderson replacement, then you need somebody who could be there for the next ten years. Rice is a super athlete; he can get box-to-box like Henderson and he leads others around him.

"He doesn't have to play the holding role, but he could if Fabinho got injured, and I think he could become a great number eight in a better side. He'll be able to get forward more and score goals which he has shown at times."

Rice will not come cheap, however, as he has a contract with West Ham United that keeps him at the London Stadium until 2025.

Liverpool "really like" Monaco ace as per journalist

The Athletic reporter James Pearce has revealed Liverpool are interested in Monaco midfield Aurelien Tchouameni, but the price tag could be an issue.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Aurélien Tchouaméni's future has yet to be decided but Liverpool and Real Madrid are strongly interested with Liverpool having the advantage at the moment in potentially signing the Monaco midfielder. [ @JulienMaynard Aurélien Tchouaméni's future has yet to be decided but Liverpool and Real Madrid are strongly interested with Liverpool having the advantage at the moment in potentially signing the Monaco midfielder. [@JulienMaynard] https://t.co/izjBDmqoi9

When asked about Liverpool's interest in Tchouameni, Pearce responded in a Q&A (h/t Football Transfer Tavern):

"Yeah Liverpool really like him. Big talent. But price tag could be an issue and Real Madrid also very keen. Be interesting to see what happens with that one."

Tchouameni is likely to be a player in high demand this summer following his impressive displays for Monaco. His style has been compared to that of compatriot N'Golo Kante.

The 22-year-old has made 33 appearances in Ligue 1 for Monaco and has been a key player for them as they chance a place in the top three.

Liverpool closing in on Calvin Ramsay

Liverpool are reportedly close to finalizing a deal for Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsay as per reports.

As per Mail (Daily Record), Liverpool are set to beat competition from Bologna and Leeds United and sign Ramsay for a fee of £4 million.

Ramsay has put in some top displays at right-back despite his tender age of 18. He has made 33 appearances for Aberdeen so far this season.

