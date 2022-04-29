Liverpool News Roundup: Reds could sign another midfielder this summer, Klopp provides key fitness update ahead of Newcastle United clash, and more - April 29, 2022

Liverpool will have to recover quickly from their mid-week Champions League semi-final first leg outing against Villarreal. They go up against Newcastle United in the Premier League in an early kick-off this Saturday (29 April).

The Reds' quest for a quadruple continues and they will hope to put some pressure on league leaders Manchester City. They will look overtake them before City face Leeds United later on Saturday.

Today's roundup features some transfer talk and some tidbits from Jurgen Klopp. Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest stories featuring the Reds as of April 29, 2022.

Roberto Firmino to miss out against Newcastle United

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has shared that striker Roberto Firmino will not be ready for the clash against Newcastle United.

The Brazilian hasn’t feature for the Reds after picking up an injury in their FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City nearly two weeks ago.

Klopp said:

“Bobby, it is not a serious injury, we are all still kind of convinced, but it takes now a little bit longer already than we all thought, especially Bobby thought as well. He will not be ready for tomorrow, Bobby. He didn’t train yet. We have to get further information and find a way to get him back. That’s it pretty much, I think.”

In Firmino’s absence, Divock Origi has had the chance to play in back-to-back games off the bench.

The Belgian scored against Everton in the 2-0 win in the Merseyside derby last weekend (24 April). He also played nine minutes against Villarreal this past Wednesday (27 April) in the Champions League.

Liverpool ‘likely’ to go after a midfielder in the summer

The summer transfer window is not far away, and Liverpool are already planning ahead. Following Klopp’s contract renewal, the Reds are expected to strengthen their midfield as it is one area of the squad that needs younger blood.

As per Goal journalist Neil jones, the Reds are 'likely' to sign another midfielder in the summer.

Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni are among the players the Merseyside outfit are looking at as per Jones. He added that a new right-back could also come in if Neco Williams leaves the club on a permanent deal in the summer. He wrote:

“FSG will always operate in a certain way, with value and sustainability in mind. There’s a reason Liverpool are not in the market for Erling Haaland this summer, for example, and it has nothing to do with the attractiveness of the club."

He added:

"Still, new arrivals are expected. A midfielder is likely, with Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni among those admired, and a right-back too if, as anticipated, offers arrive for the young Welshman Neco Williams, who has been excellent on loan at Fulham.”

Liverpool could offer several senior players with new deals

As per the Mirror’s David Maddock, the Reds could retain the nucleus of their attack and offer contract extensions to several prominent players.

While the duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are still very much in their prime, the Reds are looking to extend James Milner’s stay as well.

Firmino and Naby Keita could also extend their stay despite their injury issues in recent seasons.

