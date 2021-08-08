Liverpool News Roundup: The Reds could yet sign Premier League attacker, Fiorentina will sell striker for €60million, and more - 8 August 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings this summer as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season. The club also plans to clear a few players to make room for new arrivals.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as on August 8, 2021.

Liverpool could yet sign Jarrod Bowen

Reports in England claim there is still a chance that Jarrod Bowen might join Liverpool before the transfer window closes. The winger has been linked with a move to Liverpool as the Reds seek a more quality back-up for their front three.

The English attacker impressed for West Ham United last season as they finished in a Europa League position.

There is a 'chance' that Liverpool sign Jarrod Bowen this summer 👀 @MaddockMirror has confirmed Liverpool's interest in the winger and says there's a chance he joins... ⚒️



✍️ @CharlieWebbLFC — Transfer News (@TransferRoomNew) August 8, 2021

As per David Maddock from The Mirror, the 24-year old’s ability to use both feet could hold him in good stead at Liverpool.

The Reds will have to spend £40 million to sign the attacker as West Ham United are in no real need to sell one of their key players.

Dusan Vlahovic could cost Liverpool €60 million

Fiorentina have put a steep price tag on Dusan Vlahovic, as they will only sell him for a fee of €60 million as per Gianluca Di Marzio.

Vlahovic has been linked with a move to Chelsea, but with Romelu Lukaku set to move to Stamford Bridge, Liverpool may have a clear advantage.

🇮🇹🎖• Fiorentina would need at least €60m to let Dusan Vlahovic go, which puts off most suitors except those clubs from the Premier League.



Source: @DiMarzio pic.twitter.com/WzTOFFKn8Y — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 7, 2021

The Serbian scored 21 goals in 37 Serie A appearances last season, and is one of the most highly-rated young forwards in the Italian top flight.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will spend a fee of €60 million on Vlahovic this summer. The Reds may have to offload Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi before signing another player in Vlahovic’s price range.

Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara to feature in Liverpool’s final pre-season game

Liverpool have received a timely boost ahead of their Premier League opener as midfield duo Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara will feature against Osasuna.

Thiago had a slight hamstring issue from last season that needed the all-clear from the Liverpool medical team. Henderson, on the other hand, had an extended break after being part of England’s Euro 2020 squad.

