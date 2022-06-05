Liverpool could offer 27-year-old as part of swap deal to sign Raphinha: Reports

Liverpool could be prepared to offer Takumi Minamino to Leeds United as part of a swap deal to sign Raphinha.

According to The Mirror, the Reds have identified Barcelona target Raphinha as they look resigned to losing Sadio Mane.

Fabrizio Romano reported last week that Mane has made up his mind on leaving the Merseyside club this summer with Bayern Munich chasing his signature.

The Mirror has suggested that Raphinha is a priority target for Jurgen Klopp as he looks to revamp his attack.

The report states that Barcelona's financial struggles have put them on the backfoot as the Reds look to sign the Brazilian winger. It has also been reported that he could be prepared to use Minamino as part of the deal to sign the former Rennes winger.

Leeds United have been long-term admirers of Minamino and even saw a bid for the Japanese international rejected by Liverpool in January.

With Jesse Marsch in charge at Elland Road right now, the Whites' chances of landing the 27-year-old increases significantly. Minamino worked with the now-Leeds United manager while he was at Red Bull Salzburg and it was the most prolific spell of his career.

The Japan international scored a total of nine goals and provided 11 assists in the Austrian Bundesliga under Marsch at Salzburg.

A reunion between Marsch and Minamino could prove to be something that changes the fortunes of the Whites after such a disappointing campaign.

Raphinha has been exceptional for Leeds United since his £17 million move from Rennes in 2020. The Brazilian attacker has scored a total of 17 goals and has provided 12 assists in 67 games for Leeds till date.

Takumi Minamino has been a valuable squad player for Liverpool this season

Takumi Minamino has played a very important role for Liverpool this season even though he has never been a first-team regular.

Minamino has been the Reds' top scorer in both the FA Cup and the League Cup, both of which Jurgen Klopp's side have won this season.

The Japanese international has been quite prolific despite having limited chances to impress. He has scored ten goals in 24 games across all competitions this time out, playing a total of just 1008 minutes.

With Liverpool set to lose Divock Origi to AC Milan on a free transfer as per The Guardian, losing Minamino as well will be a major blow to the Reds' squad depth.

