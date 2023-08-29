Liverpool could offer Joel Matip as part of swap deal to sign 23-year-old defender valued at around £30 million – Reports

Liverpool could reportedly offer Joel Matip as part of a player-plus-cash transfer for Rennes star Arthur Theate before the end of the window.

The Reds have been in pursuit of a first-team central defender since the end of the 2022-23 campaign. They were thought to be linked with the likes of Chelsea's Levi Colwill and Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio earlier this summer, but they focussed on signing a new midfielder.

Now, with Ibrahima Konate out injured and Virgil van Dijk suspended for the Reds' next match, Liverpool are said to be prioritizing a new centre-back in the final days of the window. They could finally find a way to sign a left-footed defender owing to Rennes' interest in Matip.

According to L'Equipe, Rennes are interested in roping in the Cameroonian as an ideal replacement for Theate. They have identified the former Schalke man as one of their targets out of fear of losing their 23-year-old defender to one of the multiple suitors in the near future.

The Reds, meanwhile, are believed to have been monitoring Theate for some time and could launch a move to sign the player in light of the latest reports. They could offer their 32-year-old defender as part of a potential swap deal to add the Belgian to their squad soon.

Theate, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2026, shot to recognition due to his stellar performances for Rennes past campaign. The £30 million-rated star has netted five goals in 45 matches for his team since moving from Bologna for around £6 million last summer.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp names 20-year-old star as "talented" defensive option

During a recent pre-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked about his central defensive depth. He responded:

"In an ideal world, we have six, seven, eight centre-halves and we are covered for absolutely everything. We know we need to be lucky with injuries, we have no doubt about that. Also, I have no doubt about the quality of the boys that we have. We have Jarell Quansah this time too, a super talented player as well."

Quansah, 20, is a right-footed centre-back blessed with aerial prowess and robust tackling ability. He made his debut in Liverpool's 2-1 Premier League away victory at Newcastle United on Sunday (August 27).

A Liverpool academy product, the Englishman spent six months out on loan at EFL League One side Bristol Rovers last season. He helped them register three clean sheets in 16 appearances, starting 15 of them.