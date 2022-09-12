Liverpool could offer Oxlade-Chamberlain in swap deal to sign 'main' midfield target - Reports

Liverpool could offer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as part of a swap deal to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato (via the Liverpool Echo). The Brazilian midfielder has been touted as the Reds' main midfield target in the upcoming transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp's side was rumored to be interested in signing Luiz during the latter stages of the recently-concluded summer transfer window. However, it was Arsenal who had bids for the midfielder rejected by Aston Villa. The highest reported bid made by the Gunners for Luiz was around £25 million.

The Reds, however, have not given up on signing their summer transfer target and could move in January or next summer. According to the aforementioned source, Liverpool could offer Villa Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as part of the swap deal to bring Luiz in.

It is worth mentioning that both Douglas Luiz and Oxlade-Chamberlain have entered the final year of their contracts with their respective clubs. Therefore, a swap deal in the January transfer window seems like a possibility.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition



• James Milner

• Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

• Naby Keita

• Roberto Firmino

• Joe Gomez Five players Liverpool need to get rid of to undergo a rebuild [ @DExpress_Sport ]:• James Milner• Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain• Naby Keita• Roberto Firmino• Joe Gomez Five players Liverpool need to get rid of to undergo a rebuild [@DExpress_Sport]:• James Milner • Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain• Naby Keita• Roberto Firmino • Joe Gomez

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been part of all the success brought in by manager Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. The England midfielder, however, has never been the main player in the team. Oxlade-Chamberlain has had a poor injury record whilst on Merseyside. The former Arsenal star is currently on the sidelines and has not made a single appearance for the Reds this season.

Liverpool are currently in dire need of strengthening their midfield. The likes of James Milner and Jordan Henderson have had an underwhelming start to their 2022-23 season and will therefore need replacing sooner rather than later.

The Reds did sign Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus as a short-term fix to their long-term problem.

It is widely regarded that Liverpool will be signing a proven midfielder in the summer of 2023 with Jude Bellingham heavily linked with a move to Anfield. However, Douglas Luiz has also joined the conversation as Jurgen Klopp looks to revamp his midfield next summer.

Liverpool face Ajax in the UEFA Champions League

Jurgen Klopp's side return to Champions League action to take on Dutch champions Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday (September 13).

The Reds will want to record their first win in the Champions League after suffering a shock 4-1 defeat at the hands of Napoli in their opening group stage match.

It is worth mentioning that no side in the Premier League played a league game on the weekend as the fixtures were postponed due to the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

Poll : 0 votes

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12