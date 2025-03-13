Liverpool offered chance to sign 29-year-old ex-Premier League forward on free transfer: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly been offered the chance to sign former Premier League attacker Leroy Sane on a free transfer. As reported by The Boot Room (via Football Fancast), the Reds have been given the chance to land the Germany international in the summer.

Sane's current deal with Bayern Munich expires this summer and the pacey winger looks destined to leave the Bavarian giants. The former Manchester City star has been heavily linked with a return to English football with a number of clubs named as suitors.

Liverpool, despite looking destined to win the Premier League, could have to reshape their attack this summer. Star forward Mohamed Salah's contract expires this summer and it is unclear whether he will continue at the club.

The futures of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are also reportedly up in the air with the Reds reportedly happy to sell for the right price. Sane, on a free transfer, could therefore be a brilliant addition to the Merseyside giants.

Sane previously had a successful spell in England with Manchester City between 2016 and 2020. During his time at the Etihad, he won eight trophies, including two Premier League titles.

The Germany international played 135 times for the Cityzens, scoring 39 goals and providing 43 assists. Since his switch to Bayern Munich, he has featured 209 times for the Bundesliga giants, contributing with 56 goals and 50 assists.

At 29, Sane does not quite suit Liverpool's usual transfer approach as they mostly like to sign players below the age of 25. However, he could still be a quality addition thanks to his experience, versatility and the fact that he would cost nothing.

Liverpool superstar receives massive contract offer amid uncertainty over future: Reports

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk has reportedly been offered a massive contract offer from the Saudi Pro League. As reported by L'Equipe (via The Mirror), Al Hilal have offered the Dutch defender a deal worth £16.8 million per season.

Van Dijk's current deal at Anfield expires this summer and his future remains pretty much up in the air. The Netherlands skipper previously claimed that nothing has been decided but there remains an uncertainty whether he will be at Anfield next season.

The 33-year-old has been a key player for Liverpool since his reported £75 million move from Southampton in January 2018. He has won eight trophies during his time at Anfield and is widely regarded as one of the best defenders of the modern era.

