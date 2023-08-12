Liverpool offered fresh hope as Chelsea have player-plus-cash offer rejected for Moises Caicedo: Reports

Liverpool have been offered fresh hope in their quest to challenge Chelsea to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo. As per The Independent, the Seagulls rejected a player-plus-cash offer from the Blues today morning (August 12).

The Moises Caicedo transfer saga between Liverpool and Chelsea has been one of the most dramatic in recent memory. The Blues had been in the hunt for the 21-year-old's signature all summer, however, they failed to meet Brighton's valuation of £100 million. Instead, both their bids were rejected with the second being worth a reported £80 million.

Liverpool entered the race on Thursday night (August 10) to sign Caicedo, despite their top transfer priority supposedly being Southampton's Romeo Lavia. Jurgen Klopp and Co. offered Brighton £111 million, which the latter accepted, despite Chelsea offering £100 million on the same night.

Just when it seemed as if the Reds had successfully pulled off one of the biggest heists in Premier League history, disaster struck the next day. Liverpool failed to reach an agreement on personal terms with Moises Caicedo's entourage, with the player allegedly only wanting a move to Stamford Bridge.

The Reds haven't withdrawn their bid yet and are still determined to sign Caicedo. According to The Independent, the Merseysiders still have 'hope' of securing a deal. This is because the Blues want to sign both Caicedo and Lavia this summer, with the latter costing £55 million.

There is reported skepticism on whether FFP regulations would allow this to go ahead. As a result, Chelsea reportedly offered a player-plus-cash deal this morning - a bid that was swiftly rejected by Brighton.

It's still likely that Mauricio Pochettino and Co. will win the transfer race. But the Reds still have a good chance of securing Moises Caicedo if the former don't bid more than £111 million soon.

Journalist claims Chelsea have submitted £115m bid for Liverpool target Moises Caicedo: Reports

According to Football journalist Nathan Gissing, Chelsea have submitted a £115 million bid to sign Liverpool transfer target Moises Caicedo. This exceeds the Reds' bid of £111 million and it is likely that Brighton would accept this new offer.

There are a lot of conflicting reports by numerous reputable journalists on this transfer saga so it is hard to predict which club will end up the victor. Both clubs are in need of a No.6 as they look to bolster their squad depth for next season.

Caicedo made 43 appearances last season in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one goal for Brighton. He was one of the best central defensive midfielders in the league and is a player who is adept at his role.

Tensions between Liverpool and Chelsea will be at an all-time high tomorrow (August 13). They play each other in the Premier League to kick off their campaigns at Stamford Bridge. It is also reported that the Blues' co-owner Todd Boehly plans on parading Caicedo around the stadium before the game if the transfer goes through.