Liverpool could offload Mohamed Salah in 2024 to sign 24-year-old World Cup winner: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly working on offloading Mohamed Salah to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Reds are aware of the interest in the Egyptian from Saudi Arabian sides and see the 2018 World Cup winner as his ideal replacement.

As per a report in TeamTalk, Mbappe is the player Liverpool want as Salah's replacement. They add that Jurgen Klopp's side are keeping tabs on the Frenchman's contract situation and are ready to challenge Real Madrid for his signature.

Former France striker Djibril Cisse has revealed that Mbappe's mother is a Liverpool fan and has urged the PSG star to join his mother's favorite side. He told BettingSites (via TheSportzine):

"Well, the best player in the world at the moment – Kylian Mbappe – I'd love to see him at Liverpool. I think Mbappe is made for English football. I know he loves Real Madrid and has been linked with them and I think he wants to go. But to see him at Anfield – he would cause a lot of damage in the Premier League. And I think Mbappe's mum loves Liverpool – as a good boy you have to listen to your mum!"

Liverpool were linked with the PSG star last summer too, with reports suggesting they made a move for him. However, the striker decided to reject all offers and stay at the Ligue 1 side.

Liverpool legend claims the club know when Mohamed Salah will leave

John Barnes claims Liverpool are aware of Mohamed Salah's interest in leaving Liverpool for Saudi Arabia. However, he thought the forward would see out his contract at the club and told fans at a Quality Street sustainability campaign earlier this month:

"We know the situation with Mohamed Salah, he's a hero for Muslims all over the world, and he'll be a hero in Saudi Arabia. But he's said he wants to stay at Liverpool for the remainder of his contract. I'm sure that opportunity for Saudi Arabia will arise, as for when, we don't know."

He added:

"I expect him to stay at Liverpool for the next two years, if it changes, then it changes. He didn't go because he wanted to stay and Liverpool wanted to keep him. He'll be 32, 33 at the end of his contract so I don't think (him going) is for the immediate future - in January or next summer."

Al Ittihad reportedly made efforts to sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool in the summer but failed to lure him away. The Reds rejected the offer and were unwilling to negotiate any deal as Jurgen Klopp saw him as a key part of his starting XI.