Liverpool open discussions to renew 24-year-old star’s contract: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly entered contract negotiations with France international defender Ibrahima Konate. As reported by Sport Witness via Le10 Sport, the Reds have gotten in touch with Konate's agent regarding a renewal.

The report claims that Liverpool aren't in a hurry to reward the Frenchman with a new deal because his current contract at the club expires in the summer of 2026. However, it has claimed that they are looking to protect his value and also stave off interest from potential suitors. French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are huge admirers of the former RB Leipzig star.

Konate has impressed in Liverpool colors since signing for the Reds in 2021 from RB Leipzig in a deal worth a reported £36 million. This is Konate's third season with Jurgen Klopp's side and he is gradually becoming a key player for the Merseyside giants. Over the past couple of years, he has mostly competed with Joel Matip for a place in the Reds backline alongside Virgil van Dijk.

At just 24 years of age, Konate seemingly looks likely to become the leader of Jurgen Klopp's backline in the years to come. He has everything in his locker to become a truly elite defender and is learning from one of the best in the world Virgil van Dijk.

Konate has made a total of 68 appearances for Liverpool out of which 15 have been in this season. He has also earned 13 caps for France, which is impressive considering the amount of competition for a place in Didier Deschamps' squad.

Journalist urges Liverpool to sign Everton defender to succeed Virgil van Dijk

Voetbal International journalist Süleyman Öztürk has likened Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite to Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk. He insisted that the English youngster has a lot in common in his game with the Dutchman. He added that Branthwaite could be the ideal successor to Van Dijk at the heart of the Reds' defense.

Branthwaite has been excellent for Everton this season as the Toffees have done remarkably to steer clear of the relegation zone despite being handed a 10-point deduction. The England under-21 international has forged a strong partnership with James Tarkowski, playing a pivotal role in the resurgence of Sean Dyche's side.

Öztürk has claimed that Branthwaite developed hugely as a player from his loan spell with PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie last campaign. He said, as quoted by Sport Witness:

"I think the period in the Netherlands, in the Eredivisie, has been good for him. You mention that footballing ability that was also noticeable at PSV, but I also feel his positioning is unbelievable. In the duels with the Chelsea striker Broja I thought he was very strong.

"Micah Richards pointed him out on Match of the Day, and it was interesting because they picked out exactly the moments that I found interesting, the ones where he doesn’t bite but remains central, just like Van Dijk in his peak."

The journalist urged Liverpool to sign Branthwaite, saying:

"He’s only 21 years old and in Sean Dyche has a trainer who is focused on defending and organising. He’s developed a few defenders. If I were Liverpool, I would buy him as a successor to Van Dijk. I really think he is the revelation of this season at Everton in the Premier League.

"He’s already leader in a defence at a club in big trouble. The fact that at 21 you play in the starting line up in a Sean Dyche team is not easy.”

Branthwaite is still only 21 years of age and looks like an elite defender in the making. However, Everton would certainly be reluctant to sell the young defender to local rivals Liverpool.