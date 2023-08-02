Liverpool open negotiations to sign Spanish midfielder in €25 million deal: Reports

According to DeportesCOPEGalicia, Liverpool have opened negotiations to sign Gabri Veiga from Celta Vigo. The 21-year-old midfielder had a stellar campaign with Celta Vigo during the 2022-23 season.

The youngster scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 40 matches across competitions last season and is one of the most highly sought prospects in the Spanish football circuit.

Veiga has also been on the radar of clubs like Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Barcelona. The Merseysiders have now entered the race for the player who is contracted with Celta until the end of the 2025-26 season and has an estimated market value of €30 million.

The Reds are reportedly looking to loan Veiga back to Celta for the 2023-24 season if they do manage to sign him. Liverpool have made it an aim to sign midfielders this summer after the likes of Naby Keita, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, and Fabinho left the club.

While the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have arrived, more reinforcement could be expected soon.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke after the defeat against Bayern Munich

Liverpool suffered a 4-3 defeat against Bayern Munich in their latest pre-season game in Singapore. While Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk gave the Reds an early two-goal lead, they squandered it with Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane equalizing.

Despite Luis Diaz restoring the advantage, late goals from Josip Stanisic and Frans Kratzig meant that the Anfield club lost their latest pre-season showdown.

Jurgen Klopp reacted to the result, telling the media about the team's defensive performance (via Liverpool's website):

"Around the goals obviously not that great, but there were a lot of other moments that were really, really good as well. The last line was good. We have to still adjust. It’s not so much about the boys and stuff, [but] yes it is, of course, in these moments."

Klopp's side will play their final pre-season game of the season against Dranstadt on August 7 as they prepare for the upcoming Premier League season. Their campaign will kick off on August 13 with an away clash against Chelsea.