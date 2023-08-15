Liverpool owners FSG in talks to acquire Stake in PSG - Reports

According to Liverpool Echo, one of the partners of Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are looking to acquire a minority stake in Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Arctos Sports Partners, a company that has approximately 5% stake in FSG, is looking to acquire a share in the Parisian club.

Arctos have stakes in several sports teams across the world in various leagues like NBA, NFL, NASCAR, NHL, and more. Serie A side Atalanta and MLS club Real Salt Lake are among the football teams that Arctos have invested in.

They offer budget and liquidity to teams, which help a club's overall infrastructure. Arctos are now looking to acquire a stake in PSG, meaning FSG will become indirect co-owners if the process goes through.

PSG have been looking for outside investment as they are keen on securing a new stadium. While the Parc des Princes has been the club's home ground since 1974, the stadium is owned by the Paris municipality, not the club or their owners, the Qatar Sports Investments (QSI).

QSI want a permanent home for the Parisian club. But the significantly smaller earnings in Ligue 1 from broadcasting rights compared to that in the Premier League have turned out to be a roadblock.

Arctos working out a deal with QSI could be beneficial for both parties' interests. Hence, Liverpool's owners FSG could indirectly become part owners of PSG.

PSG are interested in Liverpool target as Neymar's replacement

Brazilian forward Neymar recently left PSG to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal in a £78m move. The Parisians are looking to sign a replacement for one of their most influential forwards and have reportedly identified Juventus' Federico Chiesa as an option.

While PSG have already signed Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona, they are also keen on signing Chiesa, who is also a target for Premier League giants Liverpool.

Chiesa, 25, has made 94 appearances for the Old Lady, scoring 22 goals and providing 20 assists across competitions. Juve are understood to value him at a price of €50 million-€60 million.