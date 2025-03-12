Liverpool planning massive squad overhaul in summer: Reports

Liverpool are allegedly planning to inject new blood into their squad and also part ways with a number of first-team stars in the summer transfer window.

As per Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Merseyside outfit are aiming to reshape their squad with a host of summer arrivals expected. The Reds' owners are ready to back head coach Arne Slot this year after signing just one player this campaign.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are keen to raise funds by selling a number of stars this summer. They are open to offers for the likes of Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa, Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo, and Caoimhin Kelleher after the end of the ongoing 2024-25 season.

Should Liverpool part ways with the aforesaid players, they are expected to sign at least one forward and one midfielder. They could try to rope in in-demand striker Alexander Isak and reignite their interest in long-time target Martin Zubimendi this summer.

On the other hand, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all yet to sign a new deal at the Premier League leaders.

Virgil van Dijk opines on Liverpool's latest loss

Earlier this Tuesday (March 11), Liverpool crashed out of the last-16 stage of the UEFA Champions League after losing on penalties to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). They lost the second leg 1-0 at Anfield before succumbing to a 4-1 defeat in the resulting shootout.

After the match, Reds star Virgil van Dijk told Amazon Prime (h/t Metro):

"It was a very intense, great game of football. It was totally there for us with what we showed in Paris but unfortunately, we're out on penalties and that is the reality. I think, in the first half, we created dangerous moments and they had the quality as well and then it came down to penalties. It's part of football."

Van Dijk, who has made 40 overall club appearances this term, added:

"I said to the guys, 'Obviously you can be disappointed because we're out of the competition, but chin up and get ready for the next challenge, a beautiful one on the weekend'. I think we were pretty good today as well, and you want to go as far as possible, but we knew when we drew PSG it was going to be very difficult."

Liverpool, who are atop the Premier League table with 70 points from 29 matches, will next face Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final on Sunday.

