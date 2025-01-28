Liverpool plot £100 million double swoop for Inter Milan duo as Arne Slot looks to bolster squad: Reports

Liverpool are allegedly interested in snapping up Inter Milan duo Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries for a combined fee of £100 million in the future.

The Reds are currently in danger of losing three first-team players as Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all in the final year of their respective deals. Hence, they are believed to be on the lookout for replacements, who could join them in the summer.

Now, according to Italian outlet InterLive, Liverpool are interested in signing Thuram ahead of the next term. The Reds hierarchy believe that the Frenchman could fill the potential void left by Salah's departure.

On the other hand, Arne Slot's side are also keen to sign Dumfries this summer. They feel that the Dutch full-back could pop up as a starter should Alexander-Arnold secure a free transfer to Real Madrid this year.

Thuram, 27, is currently relishing an excellent campaign for Inter Milan. He has contributed 14 goals and seven assists in 28 overall games for his club.

Dumfries, 28, has found the back of the opposition net eight times and registered two assists in 27 outings across competitions for his club this season.

Liverpool backed to keep hold of 27-year-old

Speaking to GOAL, former Chelsea manager Roberto Di Matteo urged Liverpool to retain Italy winger Federico Chiesa. He opined (h/t Tribal Football):

"I definitely think he can be a success. He is one of the best Italian players. His only downfall has been injuries. He has always had a few injuries in his career. If he can get fully fit and stay continuously fit and play games, he is a great player. I can see why Liverpool [signed] him. It's a great move, a fantastic iconic club, challenges for the Premier League, for the Champions League."

Sharing more thoughts on the right-footed star, Di Matteo added:

"But Arne Slot said that he has good competition from the guys ahead of him – Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz etc. – so it's not easy to get into the Liverpool team. I think he will be an asset for them in the second half of the season. He's looking better now, he's played a few games, and he's a great player if he can stay fit."

Since leaving Juventus in a potential £12.5 million switch last summer, Chiesa has registered a goal and an assist in eight total matches for the Reds.

Chiesa, 27, has a contract until June 2028 at the Merseyside outfit.

