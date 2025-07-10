Liverpool plot move for PL star valued at £100million this summer: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a move for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon this summer. According to Football Transfers, the Magpies star came close to a move to Anfield last summer, and the player was said to be keen on the move.

It is being reported that this move could go through with Anthony Elanga seemingly closing in on a move to St.James' Park. They are also said to be monitoring Manchester City's Jack Grealish.

Gordon himself is said to be open to the move, despite being contracted at Newcastle United till the summer of 2030. Of course, he will have to consider the fact that there will be a fair bit of competition at Liverpool.

The likes of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo are fighting for a spot on the Reds' left wing, while Mohamed Salah is a sure-shot starter on the right. However, this transfer will enable Gordon to fight for top honors in the coming campaign.

With Liverpool having won the Premier League title in the 2024/25 campaign, they will be offering UEFA Champions League football in the season to come. Gordon has proved his capabilities in the English top-flight with Newcastle United and Everton.

Overall, he's made 106 appearances across competitions for the Magpies, bagging 22 goals and 23 assists. On the other hand, he's played 78 matches in all competitions for the Toffees, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists after coming through their youth setup.

Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan says club have lots of ideas to honor Diogo Jota in time to come

Diogo Jota

Liverpool and much of the footballing world were left stunned by the sudden passing of Diogo Jota in a car crash, while the attacker was away on holiday in Spain.

Following his tragic death, several members of the fraternity came together to offer their prayers. Now, Reds CEO Billy Hogan has discussed the club's plans to honor the Portuguese star and said (via This is Anfield):

“It is early, it has obviously only been a few days. I think the most important thing in this process is that we want to make sure we are respecting the family."

“As a club, there’s been lots of ideas and certainly within the supporter base lots of ideas."

Jota made 182 appearances across competitions for Liverpool, bagging 65 goals and 26 assists. He won the Premier League and FA Cup once each, among other honors in Merseyside.

