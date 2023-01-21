Liverpool plot summer move for Chelsea star who has stalled contract talks - Reports

Liverpool are eyeing a summer move for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, who is yet to agree a new deal with the Blues, according to The Guardian.

Mount has been on Chelsea's books since the age of six and made his senior debut for the club over three years ago. He played his first game for the Blues in their 4-0 loss to Manchester United in the Premier League in August 2019.

The midfielder has since been a regular for the London giants, making 186 appearances across all competitions. He scored 33 goals and provided 37 assists for his teammates in those matches.

However, Mount has his contract with the Stamford Bridge outfit expiring at the end of next season. While Chelsea are keen to tie him down to a new deal, the two parties are yet to reach an agreement.

The England international currently earns £75,000 a week with the Blues, according to the aforementioned source. He reportedly wants his new contract to reflect his status in the team.

Keen to retain Mount's services beyond next year, Graham Potter's side are ready to offer him a fresh deal on significantly increased terms. They, though, have been reluctant to meet the player's wage demands so far.

Mount's contract situation has thus led to speculation about his long-term future at Stamford Bridge. As per the report, Liverpool are keeping tabs on the proceedings with a view to making a move for the midfielder in the summer.

Jacob Steinberg @JacobSteinberg #lfc theguardian.com/football/2023/… Chelsea are trying to sort out Mason Mount’s contract. Liverpool planning a summer move if there’s no breakthrough. Meanwhile Brighton looking at potential replacements for Caicedo #cfc Chelsea are trying to sort out Mason Mount’s contract. Liverpool planning a summer move if there’s no breakthrough. Meanwhile Brighton looking at potential replacements for Caicedo #cfc #lfc theguardian.com/football/2023/…

The Reds are widely expected to revamp their midfielder ahead of the 2023-24 season. With Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain nearing the end of their deals, the midfield has emerged as an area of concern for them.

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham is claimed to be Liverpool's top target, while Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Nunes has also been linked. It appears Mount is also on their transfer shortlist for the summer.

With the Anfield outfit circling, Chelsea will be determined to tie Mount down to a new deal as soon as possible. It now remains to be seen if they will succeed in their efforts to keep him.

Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in Moises Caicedo

Another midfielder Liverpool have been credited with an interest in is Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo. However, the Ecuador international has also been linked with a move to Chelsea.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Chelsea have seen an offer for Moises Caicedo rejected by Brighton & Hove Albion. £55m bid made in writing this week - far below what #CFC theathletic.com/4107896/2023/0… Chelsea have seen an offer for Moises Caicedo rejected by Brighton & Hove Albion. £55m bid made in writing this week - far below what #BHAFC would even consider + they’ve no interest in letting 21yo midfielder go anywhere this window @TheAthleticFC 🚨 Chelsea have seen an offer for Moises Caicedo rejected by Brighton & Hove Albion. £55m bid made in writing this week - far below what #BHAFC would even consider + they’ve no interest in letting 21yo midfielder go anywhere this window @TheAthleticFC #CFC theathletic.com/4107896/2023/0…

The London giants have already had a £55 million rejected by the Seagulls for him this month. Caicedo could thus soon be in line for a reunion with Potter.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes