Liverpool plot surprise move for Chelsea star in attempt to replace Sadio Mane: Reports

Liverpool have emerged as surprise candidates to sign Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic as a replacement for Sadio Mane.

The Reds are expected to lose a few attackers this summer. While Mane reportedly wants to end his six-year stay at the club, forward Divock Origi will depart as a free agent after his contract expires in July. There is also uncertainty over Mohamed Salah's long-term future at the club as the player's contract expires next summer.

The Merseyside outfit will need quality and dept next season if Mane leaves in the summer. As per the Daily Star, Pulisic has emerged as a target.

The American international has not always been a regular under Thomas Tuchel and is yet to really fulfill his potential at Stamford Bridge. He would be open to a move if the Reds show enough interest.

Although he never played under Klopp, Pulisic worked with the Liverpool boss for a brief period before the German left Borussia Dortmund in 2015.

Pulisic’s patchy record at Chelsea would make him a risky signing for Liverpool

There’s no doubt that Pulisic is a talented player with a lot of ability. However, his record at Chelsea isn’t the best and is nowhere near what Mane has managed during his six-year stay at Anfield.

Pulisic’s best goal return so far at Chelsea over a single Premier League season is the nine goals he recorded in the 2019-20 season. Since then, he has failed to better or even match that tally. Pulisic’s form has been inconsistent and the niggling muscle injuries certainly have not helped.

Mane, on the other hand, has always scored 10 goals or more in the Premier League for Liverpool. This indicates how much more of a clinical player he is compared to Pulisic.

There are elements in Pulisic’s game – like his pressing, bursts of speed and dribbling ability – that Klopp can make use of to add some freshness to his attack. However, Liverpool already have Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota who can play on the left. They are likely to be better off signing a player who can play centrally.

Pulisic would be a risk, and it’s also unlikely that Chelsea will be willing to sell him to a direct rival.

