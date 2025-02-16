Liverpool plot surprise move for Tottenham star as Arne Slot plans to bolster squad - Reports 

Liverpool are reportedly keen on a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven in the summer. As reported by The Football Insider, Arne Slot wants a new centre-back even if Virgil van Dijk extends his deal at Anfield.

Micky van de Ven is reportedly a player Slot admires a lot and wanted him at Feyenoord before he moved to VfL Wolfsburg. Liverpool were also linked with the Dutchman in the past before he joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2023.

One of the fastest defenders in world football, Van de Ven is capable of playing either as a centre-back or a left-back. Aged just 23, he is still pretty much in the early stages of his career and can go a long way.

The Merseyside giants reportedly believe that the Dutchman can pair up with either Ibrahima Konate or Van Dijk at the heart of the defense. Van Dijk's contract expires this summer and regardless of whether he stays or not, the Reds need a long-term successor to their skipper.

Van de Ven joined Spurs in the summer of 2023 in a deal worth a reported £43 million. He has so far made 41 appearances for the Lilywhites while earning 10 caps for the Netherlands.

A major concern regarding the Dutch defender is his injury record with the player missing 45 games because of injuries since joining Spurs. Also, his asking price could be huge considering Tottenham's massive outlay for his services.

Liverpool are reportedly considering Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi as another option to bolster their backline. The England international is widely expected to leave Selhurst Park this summer as he is set to enter the final year of his deal.

Liverpool plotting a move for PSG star - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to make a move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery. As claimed by Anfield Watch, Arne Slots wants the France international to bolster his midfield options.

Slot inherited a solid squad from Jurgen Klopp last summer at Anfield and did not strengthen much during his first transfer windows. The Reds reportedly wanted Martin Zubimendi who turned them down in favor of staying at Real Sociedad.

Slot reportedly still wants another solid central midfielder to compete with the options he has at his disposal at Anfield. Zaire-Emery is believed to have emerged as a likely option they are considering.

Zaire-Emery came through the youth ranks of PSG and has already made 103 appearances for the French giants at the age of just 18. He is also capped six times for the France senior side so far.

