Liverpool plot surprise transfer for Chelsea star: Reports

Liverpool are keen on signing Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, as per reports in Italy. They claim Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the Englishman and wants him at Anfield.

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool have entered the race to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi. The Reds are looking to bolster their attack and see the Chelsea man as the ideal fit for their system.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly a big admirer of the Chelsea winger and wants to bring him to Anfield. Thomas Tuchel has not been using him regularly at Chelsea, and when he does get his chance, it is usually in the right wing-back position.

Liverpool want Callum Hudson-Odoi to challenge Sadio Mane at Anfield and fight for the left-wing position. That said, the Blues are unlikely to sell to their title rivals, but the Reds are ready to fight for him as per the report.

Thomas Tuchel's plans for Liverpool target at Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi was a target for Borussia Dortmund this summer, but their move came late in the window. Thomas Tuchel decided not to let the Chelsea man move on loan to Germany but has not found a way to use him as well.

Speaking to the media earlier this year about Hudson-Odoi, he said:

"To be absolutely fair, I have to say that sometimes we use him as a right side wing-back which is not his very best position but we do it because, in the Super Cup match [against Villareal], he had a good pre-season and all the training in his legs so he had the capacity to play the 120 minutes.

Also Read

"He waits for a chance in the half left position but he fights against Mason [Mount], Kai [Havertz], Hakim [Ziyech], Christian Pulisic, a lot of guys with a lot of quality," he added. "It is very hard for him. I agree but we don't have to feel sorry for him. Once the door is open we demand he goes in between and makes his mark. This can happen at any time. He needs to be ready, this is what we demand from him."

Chelsea take on Aston Villa tomorrow in the Carabao Cup and Liverpool target Callum Hudson-Odoi might get a chance to play.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee