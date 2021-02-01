Liverpool plotting deadline day move for Marseille's Duje Caleta-Car - Reports

According to Neil Jones of Goal, Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car. The Ligue 1 giants, however, will only sanction a deal if they manage to draft in a replacement for the Croatian before the transfer window slams shut, as they continue to find a quick resolution to the situation in the coming hours.

The report also suggests that while Liverpool are unlikely to complete a deal for Caleta-Car, the transfer is not dead in the water as things stand. Marseille are looking to sign a defender on loan and that could open the door for Liverpool, who are expected to sign at least one defender before the deadline.

Preston North End defender Ben Davies has already agreed a deal to sign for the reigning Premier League champions, with the Englishman expected to cost in the region of £2 million. Liverpool are desperately short of numbers at the back, with the likes of Joel Matip, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez currently sidelines with injuries.

Paul Joyce of The Times has confirmed that Jurgen Klopp is looking to sign two defenders on deadline day. Assuming Ben Davies comes through the door in the early hours of Monday, Liverpool could accelerate talks with interested parties if the terms of the deal are favorable.

In the past few hours, the likes of Sven Botman, Merih Demiral and Caleta-Car have been linked with the Reds, with the latter looking likelier of the three to join the club. Liverpool are no closer to agreeing a deal with any of the aforementioned players, but there is a growing belief that two defenders will be signed before the deadline.

The Reds face Brighton & Hove Albion later this week and will look to make it three successive Premier League victories when they host the Seagulls at Anfield.

