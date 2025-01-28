Liverpool plotting move for 23-year-old Premier League star linked with Arsenal and Manchester United: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly plotting a move for 23-year-old Premier League midfielder Joao Gomes, who has been linked with clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal. The Brazil international has been a consistent part of Wolverhampton Wanderers' campaign this season, picking up two goals and one assist in 22 league games.

However, the Reds are not particularly pushing for Gomes in this January transfer window. Rather than signing him this month, they have placed him on their list of targets for the summer transfer window (via Caught Offside). It is worth noting that they have had their sights on other midfielders, including Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi.

However, Arsenal look set to steal that deal from Liverpool, with reports claiming that the Gunners are leading the race for Zubimendi. This could open the door for the Reds to focus on Joao Gomes, but questions have been raised about his disciplinary record. In just 22 Premier League games this season, he has picked up seven yellow cards and one red card.

The Anfield club have fairly strong midfield depth, which has helped them sit at the top of the Premier League table after 23 games. They are also in the hunt for the other three trophies as well. If they do not make any major moves for Gomes, Manchester United could potentially snatch him up. The Red Devils are looking to revamp their squad, especially in midfield, and Gomes' aggression could be vital.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United could all make moves in the final days of winter transfer window

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United are all looking to make moves before the January transfer window slams shut in a mere matter of days (via MSN). With Chelsea looking to sign Alejandro Garnacho, this could give the Red Devils the money they need to move for wing-back Patrick Dorgu.

The Lecce defender has been on their radar, and the Manchester United hierarchy have reportedly opened talks with him. However, if they are unable to raise funds by selling a player, Dorgu's transfer might not happen.

The case is a bit different for Arsenal, who are in dire need of a new striker. With players like Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka out injured, questions have been raised about squad depth, especially in attacking areas. However, it seems unlikely that they will sign main target Benjamin Sesko, who plays for RB Leipzig.

Liverpool are on the verge of losing three key players in Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contracts expire this summer. Their focus, in the coming days, will likely be on getting those contract extensions completed. However, it is uncertain how long this will take.

