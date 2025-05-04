Liverpool plotting sensational move to sign Real Madrid star - Reports 

Liverpool are reportedly plotting a sensational move for Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo in the summer. As reported by GiveMeSport, the Reds are huge admirers of the versatile Brazilian forward who could become available.

Rodrygo has endured a difficult season both on and off the pitch this time out, becoming somewhat of a squad player. He has been overshadowed by the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

The 24-year-old has made 50 appearances across competitions this season for Real Madrid scoring 13 times and providing 10 assists. He has started 38 games and has been used all across the front three.

The Brazil international has won plenty of accolades with Los Blancos over the years since joining the club in 2019 from Santos. He has won 13 major honors during his stint at the Spanish capital club, including three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues.

Liverpool have been long-term admirers of Rodrygo and wanted him from his Santos days, but missed out on the race to Real Madrid. They have kept tabs on the Brazilian attacker since and could launch a move this summer.

Rodrygo is reportedly seriously considering his future at the Santiago Bernabeu, given his reduced squad status. A move to Premier League champions Liverpool could be appealing for the versatile attacker.

Arne Slot has a plethora of options across his attacking department in Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa. However, Jota, Nunez and Chiesa have all been linked with exits from the Merseyside club.

Real Madrid reportedly would have to pay nominal fee for Liverpool star if they want him before the Club World Cup

Liverpool have reportedly set two conditions for Real Madrid to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold before the FIFA Club World Cup. As reported by Diario AS, the Reds will demand a nominal fee for the 26-year-old if Los Blancos want the move to happen early.

The Merseyside giants will reportedly demand a €1 million fee for Alexander-Arnold if Real Madrid want the full-back before the FIFA Club World Cup. They will also ask their vice-captain to waive off his wages for the final month of his deal at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold has come through Liverpool's esteemed youth ranks and has been at the Merseyside club throughout his career. He has made 351 appearances for the Reds, scoring 23 goals and registering 92 assists.

