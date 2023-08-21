Liverpool plotting shock move for Manchester City star to reinforce midfield: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly looking to bring Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips to Anfield after missing out on signing Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo. The Reds remain in the market for a number six despite bringing in Wataru Endo from Stuttgart.

TalkSPORT claims that the former Leeds midfielder decided to remain with Pep Guardiola's side and fight for a place in the first eleven. However, the player could have his head turned after approaches from the Merseysiders.

Speaking about the Anfield outfit's interest in Phillips, talkSPORT football correspondent Alex Crook said:

"Kalvin Phillips is a player Liverpool looked at before he went from Leeds to Man City, and we know it’s been a tough window for Liverpool in terms of target they’ve missed out on."

The defensive midfielder joined Manchester City last summer for a reported fee of €49 million. However, he failed to establish a place for himself during the course of the previous campaign. Starting just two of his 12 Premier League appearances in the 2022-23 season, a move away could be the right option for the 27-year-old.

With Rodri ahead of him, breaking into the Cityzens' line-up could prove an uphill task. Liverpool lost Fabinho this summer and Phillips could serve as a potential replacement for the Brazil international.

"There has to be a reason why he’s not playing at City" - Pundit concerned for Liverpool as they consider Kalvin Phillips move

Kalvin Phillips (via Getty Images)

ESPN pundit Steve Nicol expressed his concern over Liverpool's links with Machester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The Reds are reportedly considering making an offer for the former Leeds man (via talkSPORT).

After missing out on deals for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, Nicol believes that the Reds ought to consider other options. Speaking about a potential transfer, he said (via TBR):

"There has to be a reason why he’s not playing at City. Before Kalvin Phillips left Leeds, had he still been at Leeds and played in the way he did when he played for Leeds, he would have seemed on the face of it, a good option."

"But there has to be some problem. It’s not that he’s not getting an opportunity, he’s not even in the squad a lot. So there has to be some sort of problem there."

Phillips has failed to make an impression since moving to Manchester City. He made 21 appearances across all competition for the Cityzens last season, which includes two league starts and none in the Champions League.