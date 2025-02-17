Liverpool plotting surprise move for 23-year-old Premier League winger amid Luis Diaz uncertainty: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly planning a surprise move for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon amid uncertainty surrounding Luis Diaz's future at the club. Diaz has been linked to a transfer in recent months to clubs like Barcelona.

Gordon could be a great alternative to Diaz if he leaves as the former's performance has been impressive this season. The 23-year-old England international contributed nine goals and six assists in 31 appearances across competitions. Further, Gordon can operate on both the left and the right, making him a versatile attacker.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Liverpool are eyeing a move to sign Anthony Gordon especially due to Luis Diaz's uncertain future. The Colombia international's contract runs until June 2027 but he has been heavily linked to a move to Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are financially stable and may not be willing to sell their key players without a lucrative offer. If Diaz leaves, the Merseysiders will have to make a heavy offer to secure Gordon's services. The aforementioned report indicates that the English winger is a boyhood Liverpool fan, which could help the Reds' case.

Moreover, Newcastle United have still not reached the levels to compete for the Premier League or UEFA Champions League title despite their growth in the last couple of seasons. An opportunity to join the Reds could be a tempting one for Gordon especially if he becomes a regular starter in Diaz's absence.

Newcastle United set transfer conditions for Liverpool target Alexander Isak: Reports

According to a recent report by SPORT, Newcastle United have set certain targets for the transfer of Alexander Isak to Liverpool. The Magpies have reportedly already accepted that Isak could leave this summer but only on certain conditions.

Firstly, Newcastle United will only let Isak leave if they do not qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. They are currently seventh in the Premier League table with 41 points off 25 games. It may be difficult for them to attain a top-four finish this season, but it is far from over.

The second condition is a more difficult one for interested parties to meet. The Magpies will only consider offers above £83.3 million (€100 million) for Alexander Isak. The report suggests that while Liverpool are keen on securing Isak's signing, they will face competition from Barcelona, Arsenal, and Chelsea.

Isak could be another great option for the Reds to reinforce their attack, especially with Mohamed Salah's future uncertain. Isak has contributed 19 goals and five assists in 29 appearances across competitions. The report suggests that the Reds will try to gain funds from the potential sale of Luis Diaz to bring in Alexander Isak.

