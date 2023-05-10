Liverpool plotting surprise swoop for ex-Manchester United goalkeeper as backup for Alisson Becker: Reports

Liverpool are targetting former Manchester United youth goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler as a backup for Alisson Becker this summer, according to German daily BILD.

The Reds have one of the boast goalkeepers in the world on their team in the shape of Alisson, 30. The Brazilian has a contract until 2027 and is expected to remain the No. 1 at Anfield for years to come.

However, there are doubts about the future of the backup goalkeepers at Liverpool ahead of the summer. Caoimhin Kelleher, 24, wants regular playing time and is a target for Tottenham Hotspur and others, while Adrian's contract ends in June.

Hence, the Premier League giants are expected to sign a new goalkeeper to provide cover for Alisson. According to the aforementioned source, Hannover 96 captain Zieler has emerged as an option for the Merseyside-based club.

Zieler, 34, was notably on Manchester United's books for five years between 2005 and 2010. The goalkeeper featured for the Red Devils' U18s and U21s during that period but did not make a senior appearance.

The German left Old Trafford on a free transfer, joining Hannover for his first spell there. It was then-Hannover sporting director Jorg Schmadtke who brought Zieler back to Germany.

Incidentally, Schmadtke has been linked with the sporting director role at Liverpool recently. The Daily Telegraph tipped the executive to replace Julian Ward at Anfield ahead of the 2023-24 season. There are also suggestions that the 59-year-old could join as an external consultant instead.

Zieler, nevertheless, has a good relationship with Schmadtke and could be on his way to Merseyside. The shot-stopper is contracted to Hannover until 2024 but could be open to joining the Reds.

Apart from Hannover, the veteran has had stints with Leicester City, VfB Stuttgart and FC Koln. He was also a part of the Germany squad that won the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Liverpool and Manchester United engaged in fierce top-four battle

Liverpool and Manchester United are keen to strengthen their squad for next season. However, they are now focused on finishing the current campaign strongly, with a top-four place in the Premier League up for grabs.

The Red Devils are fourth in the table and have a one-point lead over the Reds with a game in hand. Pressure, though, is mounting on Erik ten Hag's side after they lost their last two games.

Jurgen Klopp and Co., meanwhile, have been in fine form recently, winning each of their last six games. They are also unbeaten in eight.

Poll : 0 votes