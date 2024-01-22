Liverpool in pole position to bring Real Madrid star back to the Premier League: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger and bringing him back to the Premier League.

TEAMTalk cites reports from Spain which claim Jurgen Klopp is putting pressure on the Red board to make the deal happen. The 30-year-old's contract with Los Blancos doesn't expire until 2026.

However, Rudiger has demanded a significant pay rise that reflects his current standing in Real Madrid's first team. He's been a mainstay in Carlo Ancelotti's side this season, helping Los Merengues keep 12 clean sheets in 28 games across competitions. He's also chipped in with two goals and one assist.

The lack of agreement between Rudiger and the La Liga giants over a pay rise has led to interest from the Saudi Pro League. They aren't fearful of losing the Germany international to the Middle East.

However, Real Madrid are nervous about Liverpool's interest and the veteran defender is keen on joining Klopp at Anfield. He is desperate to link up with the Reds boss after being linked with the Merseysiders when leaving Chelsea in June 2022.

Rudiger was a hit at Stamford Bridge during his five years with the Premier League giants. He made 203 appearances across competitions, winning five major trophies.

Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger gave a glowing verdict of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Antonio Rudiger was full of praise for Jurgen Klopp.

Rudiger spent three years in Borussia Dortmund's youth system from 2008 to 2011. Liverpool manager Klopp was in charge of the Bundesliga heavyweights at the time.

But, the Real Madrid defender failed to make the step up to BvB's senior side. He did briefly get to interact with Klopp and he gave an insight into the German tactician's motivational skills in 2018 (via GOAL):

"I didn’t get much, but when he spoke to me at the friendly match I saw he’s a coach that gives you motivation, like you’re the best in the world. That’s very good and one of his best skills as a coach."

Klopp left Dortmund in June 2015 after winning two Bundesliga titles, one DFB-Pokal, and two German Super Cups. He succeeded Brendan Rodgers as Liverpool manager four months later and has been a massive success at Anfield.

The Reds have won the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup, and the League Cup under his management. He's overseen the development of the likes of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.