Liverpool in pole position to sign in-demand 25-year-old striker with 23 goals this season: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly emerged as serious contenders to sign in-demand Lille attacker Jonathan David in the summer. As reported by Empire of the Kop via TEAMtalk, the Reds have already gotten in touch with the Canada international's representatives.

However, the report also suggests that the Merseyside giants could face strong competition for the 25-year-old's signature. Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal are all reportedly keen on the former Gent star.

Clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and West Ham United are also reportedly monitoring the Canadian's situation. Meanwhile, Barcelona have also been linked with David, with the Blaugrana looking for Robert Lewandowski's long-term successor.

It is hardly a surprise to see David emerge as one of the most coveted strikers in the European circuit. His current deal with Lille expires this summer, and he looks certain to leave for nothing.

On top of being potentially available on a free transfer, David has been one of the most consistent players in Ligue 1 in recent years. Since joining Lille in 2020 from Gent for a reported €30 million fee, he has scored 107 goals in 225 games while producing 27 assists.

The Liverpool target has helped Lille win two major trophies in France, including the Ligue 1 title in 2020-21. The Canada international has contributed 23 goals and 10 assists in 42 appearances across competitions this season.

David also boasts an exceptional record at international level for Canada, having scored 32 goals and provided 19 assists in 61 appearances. Liverpool could reportedly offload Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota this summer and David on a free transfer could be a brilliant addition.

Liverpool ready to battle Manchester United for Serie A star: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to battle arch-rivals Manchester United for Atalanta midfielder Ederson this summer. As reported by TuttoAtalanta, the two English giants are ready to offer €60 million for the Brazil international's signature.

Ederson has been a player in demand in recent months thanks to his exploits for Atalanta. The 25-year-old has been a key player for Gian Piero Gasperini's side since his switch from Salernitana in 2022.

The Brazilian is an all-action midfielder with exceptional work rate, tenacity and ability to win the ball back. He has so far made 371 appearances for La Dea, scoring 12 times while providing four assists.

Ederson has made 41 appearances across competitions this season, scoring four times and producing two assists. The Liverpool target's contract at the Gewiss Stadium expires in 2027 and he is valued at €50 million by Transfermarkt.

