Liverpool ready to rival Manchester United in €60m move for Serie A star next summer: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to enter into a transfer battle with Manchester United for the signature of Atalanta midfielder Ederson. The Reds were relatively quiet in the last two windows, and with the uncertainty surrounding the futures of some of their first-team players, they are expected to make reinforcements ahead of next season.

Ad

Ederson, who joined Atalanta from fellow Italian side Salernitana in 2022, has established himself as a key player with the former. He has featured in every eligible game for the Bergamo-based club this season, barring one, and has scored four goals and provided two assists in 41 appearances.

While Liverpool have their sights set on Ederson, they will have to contend with their Premier League rival, Manchester United. The Red Devils were first reported to show interest in the Brazilian midfielder last month and also made an offer of €60 million to acquire the player’s services.

Ad

Trending

According to TuttoAtalanta, Manchester United and Liverpool are poised to table an offer that could reach €60 million for the signature of Ederson. Apart from the Premier League sides, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also reportedly interested in the 25-year-old.

Ederson’s contract with Atalanta will expire in the summer of 2027, and his current market value is €50 million as per Transfermarkt.

In his almost three-year stay at La Dea, Ederson has scored 12 goals and provided four assists in 131 appearances across competitions.

Ad

Atalanta identify replacement for Liverpool and Manchester United target – Reports

While a host of European giants are looking to prise Ederson from Atalanta, the Serie A side is now said to be searching for potential replacements for their defensive midfielder.

As per reports, Ederson is keen to leave Bergamo and is considering playing in the Premier League. To that end, La Dea are now looking for alternatives for the Brazil international, and TuttoAtalanta has claimed that they are eyeing a summer transfer for Tino Anjorin.

Ad

Anjorin is a product of Chelsea’s academy who currently plies his trade with Empoli after the west London club allowed him on a free transfer last summer. The 23-year-old is renowned for his versatility on the pitch. He primarily plays as an attacking midfielder, but an in-depth review of his profile indicated that he can also play as a central and defensive midfielder.

However, Anjorin’s debut campaign at Empoli has been marred by injuries. He is currently on the sidelines due to a thigh injury. He has provided three assists for the Serie A side in 17 appearances across competitions.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool with beat Manchester United or vice versa for the signature of Atalanta's Ederson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More