Manchester United looking to bolster midfield with €60m Serie A signing in the summer: Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson in the summer. The 25-year-old is in the midst of a superb season for the Serie A side.

Ederson has contributed four goals and two assists in 40 games across competitions. That includes three goals and two assists in 28 outings in Serie A, where Gian Piero Gasperini's side are third, three points behind leaders Inter Milan (61).

Despite being contracted till 2027, the 25-year-old has been linked with a move elsewhere. Amid interest from Juventus - whom La Dea beat 4-0 away in the league at the weekend - Calcio Mercato has reported that the Red Devils are also in the fray for his services.

The report says that Ruben Amorim's side have made an offer of €60 million to snap up Ederson amid Atalanta's efforts to renew the midfielder's stay at the club. The Red Devils need reinforcements in midfield, and Ederson could be a fine option in the middle of the park.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim looks on.

Manchester United are in the midst of one of their worst seasons in recent memory. After an abysmal start to the campaign, manager Erik ten Hag was replaced by former Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim, but the club's fortunes are yet to improve.

The Red Devils are coming off a 1-1 Premier League home draw with Arsenal at the weekend. Captain Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time against the run of play, with an exquisite free-kick.

After squandering efforts to build on their lead, the Red Devils squandered a 74th-minute equaliser to Declan Rice. With neither side finding a winner, a stalemate ensued, with Fernandes seeing a late effort saved by the Gunners custodian David Raya.

Amorim's side next take on Real Sociedad at home in the concluding leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie on Thursday (March 13). The two teams drew 1-1 in the first leg in Sociedad a week earlier. Joshua Zirkzee's second-half opener for the visitors was cancelled out by Mikel Oyarzabal from the spot 13 minutes later.

