Liverpool in pole position to sign Ligue 1 star - Reports

Liverpool are currently leading the race to sign LOSC Lille attacking midfielder Renato Sanches, according to Catalan outlet El Nacional.

Sanches has been one of Lille's most important players in their unlikely Ligue 1 title success last season. The 24-year-old midfielder has since caught the eye of a number of European giants including Barcelona and Liverpool.

According to the aforementioned source, however, the Catalan giants have pulled out of the race for the Portuguese midfielder. This leaves the Reds in pole position to sign Sanches in the upcoming summer transfer window.

It is worth noting that Jurgen Klopp's side were linked with a move for the former Bayern Munich player in the summer of 2021. However, the deal never materialized six months ago.

El Nacional have reported that talks between the two clubs are at an advanced stage and have a high chance of reaching an agreement this time around.

The Reds are in dire need of midfield reinforcements following the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum last summer. Sanches is a similar player to the Dutch international. The 24-year-old midfielder is capable of blocking the ball and cutting passes in midfield.

Sanches is adequate at playing in central midfield as well as in attack behind the striker which could open multiple avenues for Jurgen Klopp. The Reds also need an upgrade on midfielders such as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and the aging James Milner.

ThinkLFCTV @ThinkLFCTV

#Lille #LFC #YNWA #ThinkLFCTV Jurgen Klopp’s side are now ‘big favourites’ to land the signature of Lille midfielder Renato Sanches, who is thought to be keen on a move to Anfield & is valued at around £25M (€30M). (ElNacional) Jurgen Klopp’s side are now ‘big favourites’ to land the signature of Lille midfielder Renato Sanches, who is thought to be keen on a move to Anfield & is valued at around £25M (€30M). (ElNacional)#Lille #LFC #YNWA #ThinkLFCTV

Sanches made an early impression in his career. At the age of 18, he won Euro 2016 with Portugal, which earned him a move to Bayern Munich. However, the move seemingly came too early and did not work out for him. After a loan spell at Swansea City, he later moved to Lille in 2019.

Sanches has had a slow start to the 2021-22 season. The Portuguese midfielder was forced to make a late start to the campaign after recovering from a muscular injury at the start of the campaign.

As things stand, the 24-year-old midfielder has made 18 appearances for Lille this season and has contributed a goal and two assists.

Liverpool returned to winning ways in the Premier League

Liverpool returned to winning ways in the Premier League following a comfortable 3-0 win over Brentford on Sunday (16 January). Goals from Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino were enough for the Reds to secure all three points.

Also Read Article Continues below

The win has taken Jurgen Klopp's side above Chelsea into second place in the standings but they still trail leaders Manchester City by 11 points. Liverpool still have a game in hand over the leaders, which could see them cut down the lead to eight.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra