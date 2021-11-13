Liverpool prepare offer to land Barcelona star - Reports

Liverpool are continuing to be linked with a move for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele. The Reds are prepared to offer the 24-year-old a €20million signing bonus plus a wage improvement, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional.

Barcelona signed Dembele from Borussia Dortmund for €105m (plus €42m in add-ons) in 2017. However, the move has not gone according to plan, with the Frenchman struggling to establish himself as a regular starter for the Catalans. Niggling injuries have not helped his cause.

Over the last four years, Dembele has been constantly linked with a move away from Camp Nou. Liverpool are one club that have often been credited with an interest in the winger. According to reports, the Reds continue to track the Barcelona star.

If reports are to be believed, Liverpool are prepared to offer Dembele a €20million signing bonus plus a wage improvement in order to sign him from Barcelona. Jurgen Klopp's side are hopeful of acquiring his services from Blaugrana on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer.

Dembele is in the final eight months of his contract with Barcelona. As things stand, there are no signs that the France international will put pen to paper on a fresh deal with the La Liga giants.

Liverpool are reportedly keen to take advantage of Dembele's contract situation. The Reds are planning to tempt him with a €20million signing bonus plus a wage improvement. The Reds, though, could face competition from other clubs for the winger, with the likes of Newcastle United also claimed to be interested.

A Liverpool star could be on his way to Barcelona

While Liverpool are claimed to be interested in Dembele, one player could be heading in the opposite direction. According to reports, Barcelona are keen to re-sign Thiago Alcantara from the Reds.

New Barcelona manager Xavi is a huge admirer of the 30-year-old. The Spanish tactician has reportedly already held talks with club president Joan Laporta about re-signing Thiago.

Thiago, on the other hand, is not against the idea of returning to Camp Nou. The midfielder began his career at Barcelona and remained at the club until 2013 before joining Bayern Munich.

After spending seven years in Germany, Thiago joined Klopp's Liverpool last summer. He still has three more years remaining on his contract with the Anfield outfit. However, he could be tempted by the prospect of returning to Barcelona next year.

