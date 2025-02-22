  • home icon
  • Football
  • Liverpool prepared to cash in on 28-year-old star amid concrete interest from Barcelona: Reports

Liverpool prepared to cash in on 28-year-old star amid concrete interest from Barcelona: Reports

By Nnanna Mba
Modified Feb 22, 2025 10:24 GMT
Liverpool prepared to cash in on 28-year-old star amid concrete interest from Barcelona: Reports (Source: Both images from Getty)
Liverpool prepared to cash in on 28-year-old star amid concrete interest from Barcelona: Reports (Source: Both images from Getty)

Premier League leaders Liverpool are prepared to cash in on 28-year-old forward Luis Diaz amid strong interest from Catalan giants Barcelona. It seemed as though the Colombian international would sign a new contract to continue his career at Anfield. However, this has not happened, raising uncertainty around his future at the club.

Ad

The Reds are believed to be focused on holding onto Mohamed Salah, who is in glorious attacking form, despite needing to move players on this summer. The plan could be to sign a proper striker, and this could see them let Diaz leave instead.

Scout Mick Brown revealed to Football Insider (via Caught Offside):

“That’s a position [striker], especially through the middle, that they’re going to be looking to improve. They’ll want a real world-class striker to play through the middle with that quality then around him."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"In that case, I think Diaz is a player they could look to move on, because the addition of another attacking player means his role could be reduced. I’m told there has been interest in him from a few clubs, so if offers come in, I think Liverpool will be prepared to let him go," he added.
Ad

For Luis Diaz, reports coming out of Spain have indicated that the forward is excited about the opportunity to play for Barcelona. As per AS (via Tribuna), he has already asked his entourage to speak with the Catalan giants, as they begin plans for a future transfer.

The 28-year-old forward has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 36 games across competitions.

Barcelona wonderkid reveals he looks up to superstar Liverpool defender

Barcelona wonderkid Pau Cubarsi has revealed that he looks up to superstar Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk as a role model. Cubarsi has become one of the most exciting talents in the world, after breaking into the Blaugrana's first-team as a teenager.

Ad

The 18-year-old, who has not faced Van Dijk in a match before, admitted in an interview with SPORT (via GOAL):

"Yes, I love watching the Premier League and I admire Van Dijk. He has amazing physical strength and defence. He's also a great leader. I pay a lot of attention to him."

Van Dijk has grown to become one of the best centre-backs in the world, winning the Premier League and UEFA Champions League with Liverpool. He is also the captain at Anfield, making him a quality leader and role model for young wonderkids like Barcelona's Cubarsi.

Quick Links

Edited by Ankush Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी