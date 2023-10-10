Liverpool prepared to ditch signing 21-year-old defender despite January transfer links: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to pull the plug in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie.

The player's agent, Manuel Sierra, recently told the Futbol sin Cassette YouTube channel, via BolaVIP (h/t SportBible):

"Liverpool were interested in him [Hincapie], but at that time they chose to invest in the midfield."

Sierra claimed that the Reds held discussions over signing Hincapie in the January transfer window. He also added that it could cost the English giants around €50 million to sign him.

However, Football Insider now claims that Liverpool are ready to end their pursuit of the 21-year-old Ecuador international. They are apparently not willing to part with such a hefty amount midway through the season.

The Reds' priority in the recently concluded summer transfer window was clear, with all four of their signings being midfielders. They spent a total of £146 million to sign Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch.

Although they signed Endo to bolster their No. 6 position, there is a feeling that the Reds could do better to replace a player of Fabinho's stature and quality. It remains to be seen which area of the pitch, if any, Liverpool prioritize when the winter transfer window arrives.

They currently have Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, and Jarell Quansah as their center-back options. Hincapie, however, is a left-footed center-back who could bring a new dynamic to the Reds' backline.

Liverpool go into the international break on a sour note

Liverpool would think they should have had at least four points from their last two Premier League games. But that hasn't been the case.

A nine-man Liverpool put in a valiant display against Tottenham Hotspur on September 30 in north London. They seemed set to share a point until Joel Matip's own goal in the last few seconds of stoppage time.

Their 2-0 UEFA Champions League group-stage win against Royale Saint Union-Gilloise last week didn't come as a surprise. The league clash against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex on October 8 was always going to be a tougher fixture, at least on paper, for Jurgen Klopp's men.

Brighton took the lead in the 20th minute when Simon Adingra punished Alexis Mac Allister for his carelessness in midfield. But a late first-half brace from Mohamed Salah put Liverpool on track to record yet another comeback win.

However, their defense was static 12 minutes from time when Solly March's free-kick fell at the feet of Lewis Dunk. The English center-back made no mistake with his finish, leveling affairs in the 78th minute.

The Reds are now three points adrift of the top of the table, registering 17 points in eight games so far.