Liverpool prepared to sell 27-year-old superstar if offered €120 - €145m, Barcelona interested: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly willing to cash in on Barcelona target Luis Diaz if a significant offer is made for the Colombian star this summer.

Colombian outlet El Heraldo (via Centregoals) reports that the Reds are open to selling Diaz if they receive €120 - €145 million. The tricky winger has impressed this season but his future at Anfield looks uncertain.

That price range could make Diaz the most expensive sale in the club's history. It could usurp the €135 million Barcelona paid Liverpool for Philippe Coutinho in January 2018.

Diaz has bagged 11 goals and five assists in 38 games across competitions. He joined Jurgen Klopp's Reds from FC Porto in January 2022 for €47 million.

The Colombia international has received interest from La Liga giants Barca. His agent has informed the Catalan giants that they'll have to pay around the €120 - €145 million mark.

Diaz came in for criticism after missing two glaring chances in Liverpool's 1-1 draw against title rivals Manchester City (March 10). His misses denied Klopp's side the chance to reclaim top spot from Arsenal in the Premier League.

Despite this, Diaz came in for praise from Klopp after the game for giving City defenders issues. The German coach said:

"Lucho, everywhere! The run with Rodri and (Kyle) Walker. I don’t think you will ever see that again. Against Rodri and Walker and the player with the ball comes out, that’s crazy."

The Reds attacker is a workhorse who works relentlessly on the flank and causes defenders problems with his trickery. But, his end product has been questioned and his lack of goalscoring potency is an issue.

Luis Diaz's father claimed the Liverpool star dreamed of playing for Barcelona

Luis Diaz appears to be a Barcelona fan.

Diaz could make a dream move to Barca this summer if the Catalan giants act on Liverpool's reported willingness to sell. The La Liga giants may have issues though given they are in financial turmoil.

However, the Blaugrana's potential attempts to bring Diaz to Camp Nou could be aided by his admiration of the club. His father, Luis Manuel Diaz, claimed in November that his son is a 'loyal' fan of Xavi's reigning La Liga champions (via The Mirror):

"The truth is that I know very little about Barcelona at the moment. It is true that Luis is a loyal Barcelona fan and it would be his dream to go there. So far I would like to thank Porto and Liverpool for the way they welcomed him and received him."

Diaz could be viewed as Ousmane Dembele's replacement for Barca. The Blaugrana haven't replaced the French winger since he left for Paris Saint-Germain in a €50 million deal last summer.