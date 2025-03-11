Liverpool prepared to sell 27-year-old star who has struggled for game time this season in the summer: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly willing to sell Federico Chiesa in the summer transfer window amid the winger's struggle for game time this season. The Italy international joined the Reds from Juventus in the summer of 2024 for a reported fee of €12 million.

Ad

However, he has since made just 10 appearances across competitions for the Merseyside outfit, bagging a goal and two assists. As a result, a report from TMW now claims that Arne Slot and Co. are willing to let the player go in the summer, even with three years left on his deal at Anfield (via Football Italia).

This would be sensible for both parties if Chiesa is to continue to find it hard to get into the team. He certainly will not get ahead of Mohamed Salah for a spot on the right wing, while Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz seem to be sharing the burden on the left.

Ad

Trending

Even with the likely departure of Salah in the summer, Liverpool are likely to bring in a replacement on that side. Therefore, it would be ideal for the 27-year-old attacker to move on.

That being said, there are certain issues with his transfer, the first being his wages. At the moment, Chiesa earns about €6 million a season, a sum that is unlikely to be matched by potential suitors.

Moreover, with three years left on his deal, it remains to be seen whether clubs would be willing to pay a hefty transfer fee for the Italian. It is crucial that he takes this next step to fight his way back into the Italy national team, having not appeared for them since Euro 2024.

Ad

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah offers himself to Barcelona for free transfer in the summer - Reports

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah's future has been much talked about ahead of the summer transfer window. Recent reports from media in Barcelona are now suggesting that the Liverpool winger has offered himself to the Catalan outfit (via Barca Blaugranes).

Ad

With the Egypt international's current agreement at Anfield expiring once the season ends, he will be available for free in the coming transfer window. However, there is still uncertainty about this move due to the high wages involved.

It is believed that Salah currently earns €15 million a year, which could be matched by Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, who have also shown interest in the attacker. This season alone, the former Roma man has scored 32 goals and bagged 22 assists across competitions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback