Liverpool preparing first bid to sign Dutch international attacker this summer: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Borussia Dortmund attacker Donyell Malen in the summer. As reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Reds are ready to match Borussia Dortmund's asking price of €40 million for the Dutch forward.

According to the report, Dortmund are looking to get as much value as possible for Malen whom they signed from PSV Eindhoven in 2021 for a reported fee of €30 million. As per the aforementioned report, Malen has attracted interest from a host of clubs across Europe but Liverpool are currently leading the chase and are ready to make the first offer.

Malen is a versatile forward who can play anywhere in the attacking third and could be a solid addition to the Reds' attack. He is blessed with plenty of pace, stamina, work rate and is also a brilliant finisher.

Aged just 25, the Dutchman is entering his prime and fits Liverpool's usual recruitment model. Malen has been almost ever-present for Borussia Dortmund this season, having scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 28 games across competitions.

In total, he has made 101 appearances for the German side since his switch from PSV Eindhoven, having scored 29 goals and produced 17 assists so far. The Dutchman previously spent time in England with Arsenal in their youth ranks but could not break into the first team.

Liverpool have five top-class options in the front three in the form of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, and Cody Gakpo. Malen, who is capped 28 times for the Netherlands, could be a quality addition to their ranks thanks to his versatility.

Liverpool targeting Bundesliga starlet as their first signing of the Xabi Alonso era

Liverpool are reportedly targeting Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz as their first signing under Xabi Alonso. As per Football 365 via HITC, scouts from the Merseyside club were in attendance during Bayer Leverkusen's 3-0 win against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday, February 10.

As per the report, the Reds watched Bayer Leverkusen duo Florian Wirtz and Piero Hincapie as well as Bayern Munich duo Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich. It has been reported that the Reds are ready to splash £110 million for the Germany international to reunite him with Xabi Alonso at Anfield.

Wirtz has been a key figure at Leverkusen this season under Alonso having contributed with eight goals and 15 assists in 29 appearances across competitions. The 14-time capped Germany international is predominantly a number ten but can also play on either flank as well as in a deeper role in midfield.