Liverpool preparing first offer worth £70 million as Jurgen Klopp demands club to splash the cash on player also on Real Madrid's radar - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a £70 million offer to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, with Real Madrid also interested in the player.

As per Spanish outlet Nacional (via Paisley Gates) Dortmund are demanding at least £87 million for Bellingham. The Reds, meanwhile, are likely to start the bidding process with an initial offer worth £70m.

With Real Madrid rumored to be in the mix as well, Liverpool are keen to beat Los Blancos to the signing of the England international. The Premier League giants lost out on French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to Real Madrid this summer.

They are keen to avoid a repeat by making an early move for Bellingham.

Liverpool's midfield woes

Liverpool have been left without a world-class box-to-box midfielder since the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer last summer.

They have a plethora of talent in their midfield with the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, and Jordan Henderson all brilliant in their own right. However, with all three players in and around their 30s, the Reds lack a young player closer to his prime to run the midfield for the entirety of the 90 minutes.

Youngsters like Harvey Elliott need more time to develop while regular injuries to multiple players have not helped their cause either. Naby Keita, who was supposed to be a direct replacement for Wijnaldum, has failed to make his mark at the club. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has also had multiple injury issues.

Liverpool have suffered in multiple matches this season, leading to a largely tepid start. A mix of injuries and a lack of creativity from midfield have left them in eighth place in the Premier League after six matches.

Real Madrid have a solid midfield in place

Real Madrid had one of the best midfield trios of all-time over the last few years in Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro. They have won multiple trophies together and have almost always delivered in big games.

With Modric and Kroos now aging and Casemiro joining Manchester United, the Spanish giants have begun replacing them with some promising youngsters.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga have made promising starts to their Real Madrid careers. Federico Valverde, mostly deployed on the right wing by Carlo Ancelotti, is also capable of playing in the middle of the park. All three have looked very good in the first few weeks of the ongoing season.

The potential addition of Jude Bellingham will be the icing on the cake for Los Blancos.

