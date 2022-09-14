Liverpool preparing offer to sign Brazilian midfielder in January transfer window: Reports

Liverpool are preparing an offer to sign Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes this January, as per journalist Julio Miguel Neto.

Neto claims that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has been scouting Gomes for some time and is now keen to bring him to Anfield.

The Brazilian club's valuation of the player is yet to be revealed.

Atletico Madrid and Manchester United are also said to be in the running for the Brazilian.

Neto has also claimed that Real Madrid have made inquiries to Gomes' intermediaries.

The 21-year-old is a defensive midfielder who managed 50 appearances last season, scoring two goals and creating as many assists.

His current deal at the Maracana runs until 2025.

João Gomes in the Copa Libertadores 2022:

11 games
1 assist
45 passes per 90
83% pass accuracy
1.1 key passes per 90
2 successful dribbles per 90
4 tackles won per 90
1.5 interceptions per 90
53% of all duels won

21 years of age. The Rino Gattuso from Ninho do Urubu.

There has been debate over Klopp's midfield at Anfield this season with the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner having come in for huge scrutiny.

Both are in their thirties and are nearing the end of their careers.

A need for a defensive midfielder has seemed vital for the Merseysiders, with Fabinho also not at his best so far this campaign.

Liverpool did sign Brazilian midfielder Arthur from Juventus on a season long loan for a fee of €4.5 million.

They have the option to make the transfer permanent for a fee of €37.5m

The Reds have made a disappointing start to the season, losing two of their opening eight fixtures in all competitions.

That included a 4-1 drubbing to Serie A side Napoli in the Champions League which saw Klopp's midfield overrun by the Italian outfit.

Liverpool may be in a rebuild

The Reds seem in need of new blood

Liverpool finished last season on the brink of becoming quite possibly the greatest side in English football history.

The Reds won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup and were on course to win the Premier League and the Champions League.

They would fall at the last hurdle to Manchester City in the league and to Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League.

Nevertheless, the signs were that all was well at Anfield.

That hasn't been the case with question marks over the current side at Klopp's disposal.

The German tactician has claimed that his men need to reinvent themselves, saying:

“We have to re-invent ourselves. There are a lot of things lacking.”

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"I think we have become a bit blinded. We suddenly think Jordan Henderson is a crazy player. That's just a very normal player. James Milner is also a very normal player. Joe Gomez is also a very normal player." Rafael van der Vaart

Liverpool did manage a 2-1 victory over Ajax in the Champions League on September 13 but there were still glaring problems.

The Reds will have an extended break until their next fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion on October 1.

This will give the Merseysiders the necessary time to work on their issues as they look to bounce back from their current disarray.

