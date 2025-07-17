Liverpool preparing a second bid for star forward after their initial bid to sign him was rejected: Reports

Liverpool are working on their second offer for Hugo Ekitike after their opening bid was turned down by Eintracht Frankfurt, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri. The Reds have been very active in the transfer market this summer, and have already signed Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez.

However, the Merseyside club are also eager to add a new striker to lead the line next season. Darwin Nunez has failed to convince of late and remains linked with an exit this summer.

Recent reports have suggested that Liverpool have identified Newcastle United's Alexander Isak as the ideal candidate for the job. However, with the Magpies reluctant to part ways with the Swedish ace, the Reds have now turned to Ekitike.

Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has already stated that the Merseyside club have submitted their opening offer for the Frenchman. However, it didn't match Eintracht Frankfurt's valuation of the player and was turned down.

talkSPORT have added that the Reds' initial proposal was a verbal offer of £70m, which is less than the Bundesliga club's £77m asking price. Talks continue between the two parties, and it now appears that the Premier League champions are preparing to return with an improved proposal.

It has previously been suggested by journalist Fabrice Hawkins that the 23-year-old has agreed a six-year deal with Liverpool. The BBC have reported that the Merseyside club also have Ollie Watkins and Yoane Wissa as possible backup options.

Have Liverpool identified Luis Diaz's replacement?

Anthony Gordon

Liverpool have identified Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon as a possible replacement for Luis Diaz at Anfield, according to journalist Alex Crook. The Colombian forward was in superb form for the Reds last season, and was key to their Premier League triumph.

Diaz finished the season with 17 goals and eight assists to his name from 50 outings in all competitions. However, the player's contract at Anfield runs out in 2027, and his future remains up in the air.

Barcelona are apparently eyeing the 28-year-old with interest, and the player is also willing to move to Camp Nou. The Merseyside club, meanwhile, have accepted that Diaz could be on his way this summer.

Liverpool have now turned to Gordon to fill the Colombian's shoes at Anfield. The 24-year-old registered nine goals and seven assists from 42 games last season for Newcastle United. However, prising him away from St. James' Park is likely to be a costly affair.

