According to a report by TEAMtalk, via Rousing The Kop, Liverpool have launched a fresh approach to sign Ajax defender Jorrel Hato ahead of Arsenal. This comes amidst both teams' tussle to secure the services of the Dutchman in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

Hato began his career at the youth academy of Sparta Rotterdam before moving the Ajax in 2018. The 19-year-old has already made 106 appearances for Ajax as well as representing the Dutch national team six times.

Hato can be described as a pacey defender with excellent ball-winning proficiency. He also has the ability to register clean tackles and win ground duels. Hence, Hato could be an excellent long-term replacement for Andrew Robertson, whose contract at Anfield expires in June 2026.

Liverpool's interest in signing Hato could be tied to his flexibility to operate in multiple defensive areas on the pitch. While he features prominently as a left-back, the teenager can also play in the center and on the right. Thus, if the Reds decide to make some structural defensive adjustments in the summer, Hato could also fit in at centre-back.

CaughtOffside had earlier reported that Ajax would be willing to listen to offers of around £42 million (€50m) for Hato. In 45 appearances across competitions for Ajax this season, the Dutchman has scored thrice and provided six assists.

How has Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson performed amid Jorrel Hato rumors?

While the 2024-25 Premier League season has been tremendous for the Reds, Andrew Robertson has struggled at left-back. The Scotland international has likewise failed to contribute adequately in attack as in previous seasons.

The 31-year-old is also gearing towards the final year of his contract at Anfield, which comes to an end in June 2026. This could be why the Reds hierarchy are looking to sign his replacement in the forthcoming window.

In 42 games across competitions this season, Robertson has failed to score and has provided only one assist. Thus, Arne Slot could be interested in making some defensive adjustments by signing Jorrel Hato from Ajax. At age 19, Hato could also profit from Robertson's experience if he joins the Reds in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are heavy favorites to lift the Premier League title for the first time since 2020, leading second-placed Arsenal by 13 points with six games to go.

