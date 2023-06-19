Liverpool pushing to sign Dutch international from European giants with midfielder open to exit: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly upping the ante in their pursuit to sign Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch this summer.

Gravenberch, 21, has emerged as a top transfer target for Jurgen Klopp's side in the recent past. He has reportedly grown unhappy about his lack of playing time at Bayern as he racked up just 937 minutes of action last campaign.

A right-footed box-to-box midfielder blessed with dribbling and balance, the 11-cap Netherlands international joined the Bavarians from Ajax in a £21 million switch last summer. He started just six of his 33 appearances last season.

According to the Mirror, Liverpool are pushing to land Gravenberch's signature with the player open to departing his club this summer. They are currently waiting for the midfielder's final decision, which is likely to arrive next month.

Earlier this month, Gravenberch opened up about his immediate future at the Allianz Arena. He told De Telegraaf:

"It may be that there are plans with me. I haven't really talked to the head coach about that yet, that will come after the [Under-21] European Championship when I'm back from Georgia and Romania. Then we will see how it is."

Should Gravenberch secure a permanent transfer to Liverpool in the summer transfer window, he would emerge as a first-team starter for them. He would likely displace the aging pair of Jordan Henderson and Thiago.

Prior to his move to Bayern Munich in 2022, Gravenberch earned his name under Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax. He helped his boyhood club win five trophies, registering 12 goals and 13 assists in 103 matches.

Premier League club keen to sign Liverpool's midfield target: Reports

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United are interested in snapping up Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram in the summer transfer window. They have identified him as a target after failing to sign Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella.

Thuram, 22, has emerged as one of the top midfielders in the Ligue 1 since joining Les Aiglons from AS Monaco on a free transfer in 2019. He has helped his side achieve two fifth-placed league finishes in four full campaigns so far.

A right-footed box-to-box operator blessed with dribbling and tackling, the Frenchman has reportedly drawn interest from Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain of late. He is believed to be valued at around £52 million, as per L'Equipe.

Overall, Thuram has netted eight goals and contributed 11 assists in 138 matches across all competitions for Nice.

The Reds will be aware of the interest from other clubs and given their dire need to add depth in midfield, Liverpool will have to act quickly to beat the rest to the player's signature.

